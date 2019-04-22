PHUKET: The 22nd and last round of this season of the Patong Pool League (PPL) sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables and Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant was played Thursday April 18.

Pool

By The Phuket News

Monday 22 April 2019, 05:28PM

Kwan’s Birdie Team are 2018-2019 PPL Champions. From left to right: Team Captain Goh, Ricky, Kwan, Mike and Paul. Missing in this picture are players: Jay, John, Colin and Lucky. Photo: PPL

Kwan’s Birdie team was only seven points ahead of Caddy Shack; there could always be a surprise.

Kwan’s Birdie lost the Championship last season to Caddy Shack because they were defeated by Happy End bar who won 9-2 playing in one of the last matches of that season. So they were a bit nervous from the start and counting their points.

At the same time they were very interested to know what was happening about 300 meters down the road at Caddy Shack, who were playing against Red Light.

Natalie was playing at home against Martin Swiss and had a weak start. However, after losing the first two singles, the team woke up and started winning the games and collecting the points. Nu and Avi, both playing for Natalie bar, won their singles and doubles games. Natalie bar was leading 6-3 before the beer leg but Martin Swiss who dislikes paying the beer leg came back strongly and won it in two sets. The final score was 6-5 for Natalie bar who secured third place in the final rankings of PPL this season.

Champs bar was playing away against Genius. Poy, Wen and Rat all playing for Genius team won their singles and doubles, but so did Fai playing for Champs. Genius was leading 6-3 before the beer leg but Champs came back strongly and won the beer leg in two sets.

The final score was a 6-5 in favour of Genius but Champs could be satisfied of this marginal loss against a strong team like Genius.

Ting Tong played at home against Kiki Sports Bar. Dilly, Nick and Ian, all playing for Ting Tong bar, had a very strong performance and won their singles and doubles games. However, Gervais who plays for Kiki Sports Bar also won his singles and doubles game. Ting Tong was leading before the beer leg but Kiki Sports Bar won the beer leg in two sets but the victory went to Ting Tong who won on the evening with a 6-5 result.

Caddy Shack was playing at home against Red Light. Dr Ben and Justin, playing for Caddy Shack, won their singles and doubles games. However, Gwen, playing for Red Light, also won his singles and doubles game. The beer leg was a two-setter and won by Caddy Shack who also won the match with a 7-4 score knowing that it was not enough to win the league. Caddy Shack were the champions of last season but this season achieved honourable second place in the league.

Happy End bar played away against Kwan’s Birdie team. Kwan’s Birdie’s top players Goh, Mike and Ricky were still suffering from a Songkran hangover or were they nervous about playing against Happy End and still remembering what happened last year?

Teacher Tak and Peter had no mercy with Kwan’s top players and both won their singles and doubles games. Pressure on Kwan’s Birdie team was building up and there was some relief hearing that Caddy Shack was losing points against Red Light. Se and Paul both playing for Kwan’s Birdie team won their singles and doubles too. Paul was expelled from the team early in the year because he lost his singles twice. Now the same Paul contributed 50% of the team’s points and became their new wonder boy. However, Happy End continued strongly and won the beer leg in two sets and surprisingly won the match 7-4 over Kwan’s Birdie who secured enough points to become 2018-2019 Patong Pool League Champions 2018-2019, but were not in the mood to celebrate on the evening.

The End of the Season Party will be held on 25 April starting 19.00 at Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant Bars who are interested to play in the Patong Pool League next season starting in June 2019 can contact the organizer on our Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page.