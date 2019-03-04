PHUKET: The 14th round of the Patong Pool League (PPL) sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables and Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant was played on Thursday Feb 21.

Pool

By The Phuket News

Monday 4 March 2019, 10:35AM

Andy plays for Happy End bar and started to play pool about two years ago. He is pretty serious and even gets personal coaching from Nanni, pool teacher at Shot Lounge in Rawai.

Caddy Shack played away at Champs bar. Champs bar had their table renovated by Thailand Pool Tables this week so expectations were high. Lee, playing for Champs, won his singles and doubles games. However, Lee, Paul, Justin and Kingsley, playing for Caddy Shack, also won both their games. It seems ‘Lee’ is a good name for a pool player.

The beer leg was a two-setter and won by Caddy Shack who claimed a 9-2 victory, thereby keeping the pressure on Kwan’s Birdie team who are the current leaders of the league.

Martin Swiss played at home against Happy End Bar. Peter and Mal, both playing for Happy End, won their singles and doubles games. However, Martin, who was playing the best games of his life, said by the audience, also won his singles and doubles games. Happy End was leading 5-4 until the beer leg where they lost form, resulting in a 6-5 victory for Martin Swiss.

Kwan’s Birdie Team was playing away at Genius. Wan, playing for Genius, won his singles and doubles game but so did Mike and Ricky playing for Kwan’s Birdie team who were struggling against a well-playing Genius team. Genius won the beer leg in two sets and also won overall 6-5.

Simon and Oil played away at Natalie bar. Oh and Andy, both playing for Natalie bar, won their singles and doubles games. Reed and Stu, playing for Simon and Oil, did the same. The beer leg was two-setter and won by Natalie bar, who also won the match 6-5.

Ting tong played at home against Red Light. Mick, Johnny, Neil and Paul, all playing for Ting Tong, won their singles and doubles games. Tony, playing for Red Light, also won his singles and doubles games. Ting Tong was leading before the beer leg with a 7-2 score. The beer leg was a three-setter and lost by Ting Tong but they won the match 84.

– Jeroen Tak

The 15th round of the Patong Pool League will be played on Feb 28.

People who are interested in playing, as well as visitors, are all welcome to attend at one of the 11 participating bars. You can also visit the Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page.