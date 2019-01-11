PHUKET: The eighth round of the Patong Pool League (PPL) sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables and Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant & Tualek Whisky was played on Thursday (Jan 10).

Pool

By The Phuket News

Friday 11 January 2019, 06:51PM

Pete Pida King, owner of Champs Bar and co-owner of Champs Tattoo on Soi Bangla, was born in Australia and loves a good night out and a game of pool with friends.

Kiki Sports Bar played at home against Red Light Bar. Andy, who just arrived from Belgium, won his single and doubles games for Red Light. As did the talented William from Holland and Steve, both playing for Kiki Sports Bar.

It was a very close game between the two bars, both owned by French men. The beer leg was a three setter and won by Kiki Sports bar who managed to come out victorious, winning 8-4 overall.

Natalie was playing away at Kwan Birdie Club. A battle between these two top teams is always an exciting event. Goh and Riky, both playing for Kwan’s team, won their singles and doubles games. As did Nu and Ricky who were playing for Natalie Bar.

By the end of the singles games the match was tied at 3-3. The doubles and beer leg were nail biting and in the end it was the beer leg that decided the match. Kwan Birdie kept their cool and the overall result was 6-5 in their favour.

Simon and Oil were playing at home against Ting Tong. Paul, Mick and Ian, all playing for Ting Tong, won their singles and doubles games. As did Brett, who played for Simon and Oil. Young talent Luke, who has been winning most pool tournaments played on the Island recently, suffered some unexpected losses. The beer leg was a three setter won by Simon and Oil, however Ting Tong took the match overall with a 6-5 victory.

Champs bar was playing away at Happy End Sports Bar. If there was a prize for the bar that knows how to have a good night out, Champs would take it with ease. The guys showed up one hour before the match and had a few drinks. When it was their turn to play some warm up games, they chose not to, and instead opted to continue enjoying the night.

Most of the games were pretty close and all in a great atmosphere. One doubles game had to be replayed because it was unclear who had won. The beer leg was a three setter and marginally won by Happy End, who managed to win the match 9-3 as the party continued for a few more of hours before the night was over.

Caddy Shack against Genius was postponed until Monday (Jan 14).

– Jeroen Tak

The ninth round of the Patong Pool League will be played on Thursday (Jan 17). Anyone interested in playing, as well as visitors, are all welcome to attend at one of the 11 participating bars. Visit the Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page for details (click here).