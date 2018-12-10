THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Patong Pool League: Foxy helps to get Natalie moving

PHUKET: The third round of the PPL sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, Genius 2 Garden & Restaurant and Tualek Whiskey took place last Thursday (Dec 6) with bars all over Phuket looking to clip the wings of league leaders, Kwans Birdie Club.

Pool
By The Phuket News

Monday 10 December 2018, 12:16PM

Paul Handforth, who loves a game of pool and has been practising a lot, has now finally made his entree at Kwans Birdie team. Photo: Supplied

The fixtures were kicked off by Red Light who played at home to Ting Tong bar. The away team took a flying start with wins from Andy, Ian and Nick securing an early 3-0 lead. A valiant comeback from Scott and Kevin meant that Red Light were only one game behind as they headed into the doubles. However, Ting Tong were in a class of their own and dominated the remaining games to take the match 9-2.

Simon Oil played at home to Natalie Bar who, so far, have been unable to reproduce their previous run of form. This inconsistency seemed to be ongoing as they lost the opening three games and it was Foxy who gave them hope, winning the last of the singles games to go 4-2 down going into the doubles. At this point, Natalie showed some real class and determination as they clawed their way back into the match with Napolie and Natalie helping to win two out of the three doubles matches. Their comeback was completed with a whitewash in the final round and although a 6-5 win won’t do Natalie any favours in terms of points; their first win must surely be a boost to their confidence

Birdie looked to build on an early league lead as they welcomed Genius to their Kathu home turf. The night looked certain to follow form as Goh took the opening game, however, a spirited performance saw Genius take the singles 4-2 with note-worthy performances by Rat, Praew, Pa and Toon. They dug deep to then take all of the doubles games and despite losing the beer leg 2-0 they had already crossed the line with a respectable 7-4 win over a Birdie Club that looked unbeatable only seven days earlier.

Martin Swiss were away to Happy End this week and struggled to get off the blocks as the home team ran away with the singles games 6-0. Pom and Kit did well to start a late charge but on the night, Robert, Andy, Peter and the rest of the team were just too strong and notched an 8-4 victory to place them 3rd in the league.

EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019

Last up were reigning champions Caddy Shack as they took on newcomers Champs. The home team fielded several new additions as they looked to capitalize on last week’s win over old rivals Natalie and Shaun made a positive start putting them 1-0 up in the singles. Lee fired back for Champs to level the match yet this was the last score for the new side as the champions showed just why they will take some beating this season by hammering the away side 10-1. A superb team performance on the night will surely have the other PPL teams wondering what it will take to beat ‘The Shack’ as they head back to pole position.

Kiki Sports Bar had a free night and will look to claw back points as they play with the rest of teams on Thursday (Dec 13).

 – Lee Phillips

For more information, visit the Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page (click here).

 

 

