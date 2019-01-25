THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Patong Pool League: Champs Bar rises to mark its first victory

POOL: The tenth round of the Patong Pool League (PPL) sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables and Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant & Tualek Whisky was played Thursday Jan 24.

Pool
By The Phuket News

Saturday 26 January 2019, 11:00AM

Gwen is the owner of Red Light Bar. Recently he had his pool table serviced as well as installing a new cloth by Thailand Pool Tables. As a result his pool skills have improved significantly.

Kiki Sports Bar was playing away at Kwan’s Birdie Club in Kathu. This promised to be an exciting match because both teams are playing for a top position in the league. Kiki’s top player, William, was absent but his substitute was none other than Caddy Shack’s bar owner Justin Morgan. I am sure he was on a mission to take some points away from the Birdie team and try to keep the top position for Caddy Shack who were not playing this week.

Goh and Colin both playing for Kwan’s Birdie won their singles and doubles games. Colin mentioned that he seven-balled his opponent after he broke the rack and that he does not want to be called Pompui any more although has not lost any weight.

Kiki, Jack and Justin were also winning their singles and doubles games. Kiki Sports Bar was leading the match before the beer leg but Kwan’s Birdie won the beer leg in two sets and the match with a close 6-5 victory and thereby has become the new leader of the PPL.

Natalie was playing at home against Genius. It was great fun and many beautiful selfies were posted on the PPL FaceBook page and nobody thought about the scoreboard and the overall result of the match. Andy and Oh playing for Natalie were winning their singles and doubles games. So did Praw playing for Genius. It was a close race and the beer leg was won in three sets by Genius but the overall result was a 6-6 draw.

Simon and Oil were playing at home against Martin Swiss. Bruce, playing for Simon and Oil was on his way to seven-ball Pom from Martin Swiss but missed an easy shot on the black ball. So Pom was determined and finished all her balls as well as the black ball and won the game. The beer leg was won in three sets by Martin Swiss who also won this evening with a 7-5 score.

Champs bar was playing away at Ting Tong. Champs Bar is getting stronger by the week and still hungry for their first victory. However Ting Tong started very well. Mick and Andy were both winning their singles and doubles games. Champs bar came back and Wayne as well as Lee both won their singles and doubles games. Then Nick, playing for Ting Tong also won his single and doubles games. The beer leg would be decisive. Could Champs keep their cool and win their first match of this season? They did win the beer leg and on the most difficult pool table to play in PPL, booked their first 6-5 victory. Congratulations, Pete, Les King and team players – from now on we have to keep an eye on you.

Happy End was playing at home against Red Light. This promised to be a close match. Gwen, Andy and Scott all playing for Red Light won their singles and doubles games. So did Mal, playing for Happy End. Mal was so excited with his new polo shirt from Happy End that he was also instrumental in the beer leg, which was won by Happy End in two sets. However the victory this evening was for Red Light with a 6-5 score.

– Jeroen Tak

The eleventh round of the Patong Pool League will be played again on Jan 31.
People who are interested to play, as well as visitors, are all welcome to attend at one of the 11 participating bars. You can also visit our Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page. 

 

 

