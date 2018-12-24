POOL: The fifth round of Patong Pool League (PPL) sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables and Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant & Tualek Whisky was played on Thursday (Dec 20).

By The Phuket News

Monday 24 December 2018, 09:50AM

XMAS champion Justin Morgan, besides being the bar owner of Caddy Shack and a real estate businessman, is also a talented pool player. His wife is seven-months pregnant so he is quite a busy chap. Photo: Supplied

Red Light Bar was hosting Genius. Kevin and Gwen playing for the home team were both winning their singles and doubles games. The beer leg was a three setter and won by Genius but the final score was 6 -6 and fair result for this well balanced match.

Martin Swiss was playing away against Ting Tong. Mick, Nick and Paul all playing for Ting Tong were all winning their singles and doubles games. Pom had a good night and won her single and double games for Martin Swiss. The beer leg was a three setter and won by Ting Tong who also won the match with 8-4 score.

Happy End Bar was playing away against the top ranking team of Caddy Shack. After winning all singles and leading the match with 6 -0 score teacher Lee playing for Caddy Shack had a weak moment and Andy from Happy End was alert and managed to snatch a point for Happy End. The final result was 10-1 in favour of Caddy Shack and that was sufficient to be crowned the Xmas Champion 2018.

Natalie was hosting Champs bar. Daddy from Champs had a good evening and both won his single and double games. Natalie team was winning all their games except two and that resulted in a comfortable 9-2 score.

Simon and Oil were playing at home against Kiki Sports bar. Young talented player Luke both won his single and double games. Azza, David and Steve all winning their singles and doubles games for Kiki Sports bar. The beer leg was a three setter and won by Simon and Oil. However the final result was a 7–5 result in favour of Kiki Sports bar.

– Jeroen Tak

