PHUKET: The nineteenth round of Patong Pool League (PPL) sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables and Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant was played Thursday, March 28.

Pool

By The Phuket News

Sunday 31 March 2019, 04:00PM

Nita is playing for Champs bar and she was able to take a point in the singles away from the Happy End team.

Champs bar played at home against Happy End. Champs Bar started well and won the first two singles. However, Happy End team woke up and started to fight back. Peter, Kris and Andy all playing for Happy End won their singles and doubles games. The beer leg was won in two sets by Happy End, who also the match with an 8-3 score.

Natalie played at home against Kwan’s Birdie team. The Thai players from Natalie team had an off day and did not score a single point. Luckily the farang players, Andy, Napoli and Navi of Natalie bar won their singles games. The beer leg was a three-setter and won by Kwan’s Birdie team who also won the match 8-4. Kwan’s Birdie team is still three points behind PPL leader and last season’s champion Caddy Shack.

Caddy Shack played at Genius. Toon, who was playing for Genius, won his singles and doubles game. However, Dr Ben, Justin and Teacher Lee, all playing for Caddy Shack, also won their singles and doubles games. The beer leg was a three-setter and won by Caddy Shack with an 8-4 score keeping them at the top of the league.

Simon and Oil played away at Ting Tong bar. Ting Tong players started well and won the first five singles. Johnny, playing for Ting Tong, won his singles and doubles game as well. Simon and Oil came back in the doubles and beer leg. The beer leg was a three-setter and won by Simon and Oil. However, the match was won by Ting Tong 7-5.

Red Light played at home against Kiki Sports bar. Kiki Sports bar has been suffering some pool crises and had a hard time scoring points. However, this time David, Steve and William, all playing for Kiki, won their singles and doubles games. Only Scott, playing for Red Light, was able to do the same. The beer leg was a three-setter and won by Kiki Sports bar who also won the match with an 8-4 score.

-Jeroen Tak

The twentieth round of the Patong Pool League will be played on April 4.

People who are interested in playing as well as visitors are all welcome to attend at one of the 11 participating bars. You can also visit the Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page.