Patong Pool League: Caddy Shack back on top

POOL: The 16th round of Patong Pool League (PPL) sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables and Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant was played on Thursday (Mar 7).

Sunday 10 March 2019, 01:06PM

Justin Morgan, owner of Caddy Shack and proud father of his recently born baby girl, always enjoys a good game of pool in his spare time.

Champs bar played at home against Natalie. Champs Bar started well with Bruce Lee and Red both winning their singles. Was there a surprise on its way? Andy B.D., Oh and Nu were on alert and all three playing for Natalie won their singles and doubles games. The beer leg was a two-setter and won by Natalie and her team also won the evening with a score of 8-3.

Martin Swiss played at home against Ting Tong. Martin Swiss started really well by winning four singles in a row. Jig playing for Martin Swiss won his single and double games. The beer leg was a three-setter and won by Martin Swiss, who booked another victory with an 8-4 result against Ting Tong.

Simon and Oil played away at Kiki Sports Bar. Kiki players still under the influence from the successful tournament the day before had a very hard time against Simon and Oil. Only star player William from Kiki Sports Bar who earned a half-kilo of Dutch cheese for unknown reasons was doing well and won his single and double games. Bruce, Reed, Azza all playing for Simon and Oil won their singles and doubles games. The beer leg was a two-setter and won by Simon and Oil, who booked a very nice 8-3 result against Kiki.

QSI International School Phuket

Happy End played at home against Caddy Shack. Justin and his Caddy Shack team were eager to get as many points as possible to take the lead in the PPL because Kwan’s Birdie team was free this week. Teacher TAK was almost seven-balled by Teacher Lee, but at the end TAK was on the black and missed to great relief of Lee who eventually won the game. Peter from Happy End won his single and double games but so did Lee, Kingsley and Justin all playing for Caddy Shack. The beer leg was a three-setter and won by Caddy Shack, who won by 8-4 with everybody Happy in the End.

Genius played at home against Red Light. Toon and Kae both playing for Genius won their singles and doubles games. However Thierry and Andy playing for Red Light also won their singles and doubles games. Genius came back in the beer leg and won in two sets. The final result was 6-5 in favour of Genius.

The 17th round of Patong Pool League will be played on this Thursday (Mar 14). People interested in playing as well as visitors are all welcome to attend at one of the 11 participating bars. Visit the Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page.

 

 

