THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong pool drugs party bust nets Brits, Aussie

Patong pool drugs party bust nets Brits, Aussie

PHUKET: A pool party raid by Patong Police last night (Apr 1) netted 14 people, including Brits, Ukrainians and an Aussie, along with cocaine and marijuana.

drugscrimepoliceCOVID-19Coronaviruspatong
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 2 April 2020, 11:06AM

The raid was carried out at 10pm last night (Apr 1). Photo: Patong Police

The raid was carried out at 10pm last night (Apr 1). Photo: Patong Police

The raid was carried out at 10pm last night (Apr 1). Photo: Patong Police

The raid was carried out at 10pm last night (Apr 1). Photo: Patong Police

The raid was carried out at 10pm last night (Apr 1). Photo: Patong Police

The raid was carried out at 10pm last night (Apr 1). Photo: Patong Police

The raid was carried out at 10pm last night (Apr 1). Photo: Patong Police

The raid was carried out at 10pm last night (Apr 1). Photo: Patong Police

The raid was carried out at 10pm last night (Apr 1). Photo: Patong Police

The raid was carried out at 10pm last night (Apr 1). Photo: Patong Police

The raid was carried out at 10pm last night (Apr 1). Photo: Patong Police

The raid was carried out at 10pm last night (Apr 1). Photo: Patong Police

« »

Officers led by Lt Col Wattanawong Kongtun raided the party, held on the second floor of a house on Srirat Rd on the south side of Patong, at 10pm.

At the scene officers arrested nine foreigners, named as follows:

  • Al-Mouzafar Mohamad, 22, Australian national
  • George Oliver Hoskins, 23, British national
  • Saul Alan Jones, 22, British national
  • Alexander Stuart Mcdonogh, 29, British national
  • Andrii Zakharov, 27, a British national carrying a Ukraine Passport
  • Miss Tetiana Petriv, 22, Ukrainian national
  • Miss Anasiia Chala, 22, Ukrainian national
  • Miss Iana Semko, 31, Ukrainian national
  • Russell Robertson, 32, US citizen

Five Thai women were also arrested, named as:

Ms Nita Usen, 31, from Satun province

HeadStart International School Phuket
  • Boonchanok Rungrueang, 36, from Trang province
  • Suphika Kitdee, 28, from Sattahip in Chonburi
  • Narumon Tuadao, 23, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat
  • Wararin Jaidee, 33, from Satun Province

Items seized beside the pool included bottles of vodka and Thai whiskey and an all-in-one DJ deck with speakers.

Officers also found a small resealable plastic bag containing about 0.94 grammes of cocaine alongside a credit card on a sofa in the bedroom of the house. Placed on the table inside the bedroom was about 2.16g of compressed dry cannabis wrapped in paper. A further 1.88g of dry marijuana was found in an opaque plastic bag in Rip Curl shoulder bag.

The revellers were taken to Patong Police Station and charged with a variety on charges, including drugs possession and breach of health regulations issued under the current state of emergency to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The police report of the bust pointed out that the person responsible for hosting the party was also among those charged.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 02 April 2020 - 11:32:33 

This is why they're talking about banning alcohol sales. Well done you selfish pr*cks. Now we'll all be stuck in our homes with no booze because idiots like you can't follow simple requests even though they're for the good of all of all humanity.  STAY HOME!

Kurt | 02 April 2020 - 11:22:55 

Why the person hosting this party was not named? Is he thai, perhaps a family member of a thai Official? Obviously the thai ladies were there only for swimming, seen their dressing. Have a 'swimming diploma'?  Hehehe

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Message for British nationals in Phuket: Spaces available on Swiss flight to Zurich
Masks are everywhere in Asia, but have they helped?
Trump casts doubt on Chinese coronavirus figures
12 new Phuket COVID cases announced, all related to Patong
All 24-hour stores in Phuket ordered to close overnight
Germans lift off from Phuket ahead of airport shutdown
Aussie Lamborghini driver blames speeding on coronavirus
Passenger with COVID-19 dies on train
British man dies in paramotor crash
Japan’s Fujifilm starts trial to treat coronavirus
Patong COVID cleanse, house checks in full swing
Turtles hatch at Thai Muang, more hatchlings expected in Phuket within days
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Automatic visa extensions coming? Thailand COVID cases rising! || April 1
Phuket power outages to be reduced, but will continue
Spirit figures help village keep out infection

 

Phuket community
Germans lift off from Phuket ahead of airport shutdown

3000 minus 250. So 2750 more tourists to go in evacuation out of Phuket. Still 8 days to go for it. ...(Read More)

Germans lift off from Phuket ahead of airport shutdown

Most nations seem to be organizing such flights. A flight for British nationals will leave tonight (...(Read More)

Fears raised for elephant welfare as Phuket camps fold

Here we see a typical example of the Thai Kreng Jai culture. With animals as victims. In a cruel way...(Read More)

Patong pool drugs party bust nets Brits, Aussie

This is why they're talking about banning alcohol sales. Well done you selfish pr*cks. Now we...(Read More)

Stranded Thai students prefer to stay in US than risk travel

The time to ban international travel has passed. Call it SARS #3 for effect- it's already here ...(Read More)

Patong pool drugs party bust nets Brits, Aussie

Why the person hosting this party was not named? Is he thai, perhaps a family member of a thai Offic...(Read More)

Stranded Thai students prefer to stay in US than risk travel

Wise decision of these students not to travel, get infected during flights, bring more virus to Thai...(Read More)

Compromise for crossing the bridges upheld as national police chief visits Phuket Check Point

Phuket's latest import/export industry... "experts" at importing/exporting Covid-19......(Read More)

Secrecy and suspense over Tour de France’s fate

Olympics, Tours of Italia and Spain, Wimbledon games of the card. Can't imagine that Tour de Fra...(Read More)

Patong COVID cleanse, house checks in full swing

"We expect to stop the virus in 1 month".. Wishful thinking of Patong Mayor, but not real...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The LifeCo Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket

 