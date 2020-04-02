Patong pool drugs party bust nets Brits, Aussie

PHUKET: A pool party raid by Patong Police last night (Apr 1) netted 14 people, including Brits, Ukrainians and an Aussie, along with cocaine and marijuana.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 2 April 2020, 11:06AM

The raid was carried out at 10pm last night (Apr 1). Photo: Patong Police

Officers led by Lt Col Wattanawong Kongtun raided the party, held on the second floor of a house on Srirat Rd on the south side of Patong, at 10pm.

At the scene officers arrested nine foreigners, named as follows:

Al-Mouzafar Mohamad, 22, Australian national

George Oliver Hoskins, 23, British national

Saul Alan Jones, 22, British national

Alexander Stuart Mcdonogh, 29, British national

Andrii Zakharov, 27, a British national carrying a Ukraine Passport

Miss Tetiana Petriv, 22, Ukrainian national

Miss Anasiia Chala, 22, Ukrainian national

Miss Iana Semko, 31, Ukrainian national

Russell Robertson, 32, US citizen

Five Thai women were also arrested, named as:

Ms Nita Usen, 31, from Satun province

Boonchanok Rungrueang, 36, from Trang province

Suphika Kitdee, 28, from Sattahip in Chonburi

Narumon Tuadao, 23, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat

Wararin Jaidee, 33, from Satun Province

Items seized beside the pool included bottles of vodka and Thai whiskey and an all-in-one DJ deck with speakers.

Officers also found a small resealable plastic bag containing about 0.94 grammes of cocaine alongside a credit card on a sofa in the bedroom of the house. Placed on the table inside the bedroom was about 2.16g of compressed dry cannabis wrapped in paper. A further 1.88g of dry marijuana was found in an opaque plastic bag in Rip Curl shoulder bag.

The revellers were taken to Patong Police Station and charged with a variety on charges, including drugs possession and breach of health regulations issued under the current state of emergency to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The police report of the bust pointed out that the person responsible for hosting the party was also among those charged.