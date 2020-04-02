Officers led by Lt Col Wattanawong Kongtun raided the party, held on the second floor of a house on Srirat Rd on the south side of Patong, at 10pm.
At the scene officers arrested nine foreigners, named as follows:
- Al-Mouzafar Mohamad, 22, Australian national
- George Oliver Hoskins, 23, British national
- Saul Alan Jones, 22, British national
- Alexander Stuart Mcdonogh, 29, British national
- Andrii Zakharov, 27, a British national carrying a Ukraine Passport
- Miss Tetiana Petriv, 22, Ukrainian national
- Miss Anasiia Chala, 22, Ukrainian national
- Miss Iana Semko, 31, Ukrainian national
- Russell Robertson, 32, US citizen
Five Thai women were also arrested, named as:
Ms Nita Usen, 31, from Satun province
- Boonchanok Rungrueang, 36, from Trang province
- Suphika Kitdee, 28, from Sattahip in Chonburi
- Narumon Tuadao, 23, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat
- Wararin Jaidee, 33, from Satun Province
Items seized beside the pool included bottles of vodka and Thai whiskey and an all-in-one DJ deck with speakers.
Officers also found a small resealable plastic bag containing about 0.94 grammes of cocaine alongside a credit card on a sofa in the bedroom of the house. Placed on the table inside the bedroom was about 2.16g of compressed dry cannabis wrapped in paper. A further 1.88g of dry marijuana was found in an opaque plastic bag in Rip Curl shoulder bag.
The revellers were taken to Patong Police Station and charged with a variety on charges, including drugs possession and breach of health regulations issued under the current state of emergency to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The police report of the bust pointed out that the person responsible for hosting the party was also among those charged.
CaptainJack69 | 02 April 2020 - 11:32:33