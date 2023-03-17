333 at the beach
Patong Police transferred after sex trafficking raid

Patong Police transferred after sex trafficking raid

PHUKET: Five senior officers at Patong Police Station, including Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabadee, have been removed from duty after a raid on a bar on Bangla Rd, saw six underage prostitutes taken into protective care and two women charged with child sex trafficking.

patongsexcrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 17 March 2023, 09:13AM

Maj Gen Wasan Techaakasem, Deputy Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, Inspected the bar involved in the sex trafficking, Velvet bar on Soi Sea Dragon yesterday (Mar 16). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong ordered the transfers yesterday (Mar 16). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong ordered the transfers yesterday (Mar 16). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong ordered the transfers yesterday (Mar 16), through Phuket Provincial Police Order No. 110/2566.

The transfers are effective immediately.

The order marked that the transfers had been ordered in accordance with Sections 68, 205(4) and 179 of the Royal Thai Police Act B.E 2020.

The Patong Police officers removed from duty were listed as:

  1. Pol Col. Sujin Nilabadee, Superintendent
  2. Pol Lt Col Somporn Surin, Deputy Superintendent, Head of Crime Suppression
  3. Pol Lt Col Naruebodin Pangleesen, Deputy Superintendent, Head of Investigation,
  4. Pol Lt Col Wutthiwat Leangboonchinda, Inspector, Crime Suppression
  5. Pol Lt Col Suchart Chumphusang, Inspector, Investigation

Through a separate order, Order No. 111/2566, the following officers were ordered to report to Patong Police Station to assume the following positions:

  1. Pol Col Peerapong Chaiarun, Deputy Commander of Phuket Provincial Police, to serve as Acting Superintendent of Patong Police Station
  2. Pol Lt Col Pongpichan Chayanonpiriya, Deputy Superintendent, Head of Crime Suppression, at  Kamala Police Station, to serve as Acting Deputy Superintendent, Head of Crime Suppression, at Patong Police Station
  3. Pol Lt Col Sathit Nurit, Deputy Superintendent, Head of Investigation, at Cherng Talay Police Station, to serve as Acting Deputy Superintendent, Head of Investigation, at Patong Police Station

The officers are to continue to serve their new positions at Patong Police Station until further notice.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong yesterday made no mention of any legal action against the five Patong officers.

The transfer orders came after Maj Gen Wasan Techaakasem, Deputy Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, yesterday Inspected the bar involved in the sex trafficking, Velvet bar on Soi Sea Dragon.

Maj Gen Wasan also visited Patong Police Station, where he spoke with now-former Patong Police Chief Col Sujin and other senior officers.

Maj Gen Wasan told reporters that he was following up on the case according to an order issued by the Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, in order to be able to expand the investigation to all involved parties.

Kurt | 17 March 2023 - 11:02:38 

Ofcourse that RTP top Patong has been dismissed. Was inevitable due to international  involvement/attention, yes? Should have been long time ago, after/during officials paraded Bangla Rd. Now, when the dust has gone were else these semi pimps are re-installed in function and can 'work' again? The Thai  inactive duty happening is just a temp ordinary musical chairs dance.

Fascinated | 17 March 2023 - 09:39:08 

Does one police station really need 5 Colonels? that's a lot of envelopes to be paid for.

Capricornball | 17 March 2023 - 09:30:59 

Of course no legal action for the crooked cops...just a new job. But arrest the bar manager (not the owner) who was just another low-wage worker, but not the cops, who obviously had knowledge of this ongoing brothel and were likely paid to look the other way while these heinous trafficking crimes went on unchecked. Now some new crooked cops will get to feed at the Bangle vice trough.

 

