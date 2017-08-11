PHUKET: Patong Police are considering invoking the Computer Crime Act against a man who was severely beaten in what appears to be a pre-arranged gang fight in Patong after he accused police on Facebook of neglecting their duty.

Friday 11 August 2017, 11:03AM

The incident came to light on Wednesday (Aug 9) when videos of the fight posted by “Jeen Zosmilez” (real name not disclosed) started going viral.

The post also included a video of young Thai males at a police station and photos of a young Thai man in a hospital bed with extensive facial and head injuries.

However, the post did not clarify how long ago the fight happened, though it now appears it may have been more than a year ago.

“My friends took me to meet them. I did not want to go. I was forced to fight. I did not want to do it. I had more than 100 stitches in my head. They recorded the fight and posted it on Facebook for fun. They ravaged my heart and I nearly died,” “Jeen Zosmilez” said in the post.

However, “Jeen Zosmilez” accused police of failing to do their duty as he claimed that one of the attackers lied to police about his age and was subsequently “left off” under the belief he was a juvenile.

“He did not come to the court. Some people saw him in Patong, but they released him. Is this kind of case is attempted to kill? Police told me that I am 16 years old after I showed them my ID card. Even police could not identify my age. I was 19, not 16. He was 19 too, but he lied to police that he was 16 and police believed him.”

“Jeen Zosmilez” also accused the police of allowing one of the attackers free.

“Police told me to let police to their job. I wait for one year to see mun (“it”, sic) in jail . When I asked police they told me to wait. I waited to go to the court. Now he has escaped. If anyone sees him please tell me. I want to know how much he paid to bail out,” the post added.

“I collected all evidence including doctor certificates. My mother reported this to police after the incident. I do not understand why police arrested both of us. I gave police all evidence. I nearly died, but police released him. How police work I do not understand.

“At first police told me to stay calm. When I stayed calm the case became silent. I gave up to Patong Police. Police have told me not to post this in Facebook. But now I cannot any longer. Please share this.”

Patong Police Deputy Chief of Investigation Lt Col Somsak Thongklieng yesterday (Aug 10) publicly responded to the incident.

“We have take action against the two parties in the fight. Now the case is in court. We did not ignore this case. The person who posted this might not understand the law,” Col Somsak told reporters.

“We have discussed about the person who posted and shared this. This might involved the Computer Crime Act, because what the person posted is not true. This post damaged the police. All this action has been presented to the Patong Police Chief for consideration of further action,” he said.