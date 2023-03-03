Patong Police respond over attack on Canadian tourist

PHUKET: Patong Police have responded to accusations of lack of action taken regarding a Canadian tourist being attacked and robbed on Patong Beach in the early hours of one morning last month.

By The Phuket News

Friday 3 March 2023, 10:02AM

Police have investigated the incident and prosecuted three suspects ‒ all youths ‒ resulting in a fine of B4,000, Patong Police reported yesterday (Mar 2).

According to the report, the investigation was ordered by Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabadee following complaints posted on the ‘Hot Jung Phuket’ (โหดจังจังหวัดภูเก็ต) Facebook page.

The complaints posted online accused Patong Police of taking no action to investigate the assault on 28-year-old Canadian tourist William Lamarche, who had reported that he had been attacked and robbed by a group of men on Patong Beach who made off with his watch and cash, said the report.

However, the report by Patong Police yesterday failed to mention that Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong had already come forward to explain that he had ordered officers to investigate the attack.

The incident occurred on Patong Beach in the early hours of Feb 11, Patong Police reported.

Officers confirmed through CCTV that Mr Lamarche was in McDonald’s on Bangla Rd at 2:22am, and CCTV at the police box at the end of Bangla Rd confirmed that he walked from Bangla Rd to sit and drink with a group of friends on the beach at 2:40am, police said.

At about 2:51am Mr Lamarche was drinking with a group of friends on the beach when he became involved in an argument and a fight with the perpetrators.

At about 3:03am Mr Lamarche walked back along Bangla Rd, and at about 3:15am entered ‘Clinic Bodrum’ to receive medical treatment.

Recognised by Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan in the initial response to the incident, Mr Lamarche had suffered a broken nose and multiple contusions in the affray.

Patong Police yesterday reported that three youths had been held responsible for the attack, named only as “Kantsak”, 18; “Sittisak”, 13; and “Tan Chin Huai”, a Myanmar national whose age was not reported.

The report by Patong Police yesterday noted that the prosecutions had resulted in a fine of B4,000, but did not clarify whether the amount was the fine in total or the fine for each offender.

The report made no mention of the Rolex watch and B50,000 cash reported stolen by Mr Lamarche.

The report also made no mention of claims by Thai witnesses that the attack was not a mugging, but an incident after an argument at a local “restaurant” where the Canadian allegedly refused to pay the bill.

The report by Patong Police also made no mention of any action taken over Mr Lamrache’s complaint that he had reported the incident immediately after the attack to a Patong Police officer on patrol, who did nothing.

However, the report posted online by Patong Police yesterday was marked, “Patong Police take action!”.