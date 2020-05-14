Kata Rocks
Patong police officers test negative for COVID-19, remain on duty

Patong police officers test negative for COVID-19, remain on duty

PHUKET: The 41 Patong Police officers tested for COVID-19 yesterday have been found not infected with the virus, Patong Police Station Chief Col Aganit Danpitaksat has confirmed.

patongpoliceCOVID-19Coronavirushealth
By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Thursday 14 May 2020, 05:50PM

The 41 officers tested negative for COVID-19 and remain on duty. Photo: Patong Police

And yes, Patong Beach remains closed. Photo: Patong Police

The 41 officers were tested after one officer was confirmed as infected with the virus on Sunday, prompting Col Aganit to have 24 fellow officers who worked closely with the infected officer placed in quarantine.

"While waiting for the test results we allowed the 41 officers to continue to work as normal. We were informed yesterday [May 13] that all 41 officers had tested negative for COVID-19," Col Aganit said.

The 41 officers were tested only as a precaution as they did not work closely with the infected officer, Col Aganit explained to The Phuket News on Tuesday.

No further action is being taken to protect police from infection as Col Aganit says that although his officers work on the “front line” in combatting the spread of the disease, his officers are already taking appropriate measures to help prevent infections from spreading.

“Patong Police Station is strictly following the guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to build confidence among people,” Col Aganit repeated today.

"Everyone [entering the police station] must wear a mask, must wash their hands with alcohol santiser and check have their body temperature checked," he said.

Officers returning from patrols are also doused with an aerated disinfectant in a makeshift “decontamination chamber” before they are allowed to enter the station.

“At the end of each day, all desks and chairs are cleaned with disinfectant, and the whole inside of the police station, including the entrance, is sprayed with disinfectant every three days,” Col Aganit repeated.

