THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Patong police net 13 suspects during Hi-Lo gambling raid

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have arrested 13 people in Patong on suspicion of running a Hi-Lo gambling operation.

crimepolicepatong
By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 June 2019, 05:01PM

Police arrest 13 men and women following a Hi-Lo gambling raid in Patong on Wednesday night (June 12). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Police arrest 13 men and women following a Hi-Lo gambling raid in Patong on Wednesday night (June 12). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Police arrest 13 men and women following a Hi-Lo gambling raid in Patong on Wednesday night (June 12). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Police arrest 13 men and women following a Hi-Lo gambling raid in Patong on Wednesday night (June 12). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The 13 men and women, aged from 30 to 73, were arrested following a raid at a property on Nanai Rd in Patong last night (June 12).

Lt Col Prawit Engchuan of Phuket Provincial Police revealed that the raid was a joint operation between Phuket Provincial Police, Patong Police and Region 8 Police.

The 13 people arrested were:

Thailand Property Awards - Asia Property Awards
  • Bencharong Kitdamnuen, 30;
  • Tawatchai Deebukkam, 45;
  • Boonruen Srikaewpuang, 47;
  • Siriwan Noothong, 51;
  • Kamtorn Tanlawat, 73;
  • Somkiat Saepoo, 42;
  • Teeratat Panit, 57;
  • Pruet Foong-hian, 59;
  • Teerawat Charoenkitarnan (age not given)
  • Manee Intorn, 47;
  • Soopawadee Klaharn, 45;
  • Tatsanee Klaharn, 48;
  • Nongrak Tananontaweekoon, 46.

Items seized in the raid include equipment used to play the Hi-Lo game, B18,390 cash and three mobile phones.

Police believe the suspects were wagering on property. One of the suspects, Bencharong Kitdamnuen, admitting to being the croupier for the group.

The suspects were taken to Patong Police Station for questioning as investigations continue.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Prolific armed robber, police impersonator arrested
Bangla Road bar tout charged with murder
Bar host stabbed to death on Bangla Road
Police seize drugs and guns in eight drug busts across Phuket
Cement truck driver fined after releasing load on Patong Hill
Gun brandishing Pole appears in court
Polish hotel owner charged after threatening staff with gun
Patong taxi driver surrenders, charged for street slaying
Police reveal new suspect in Chinese tourist tuk-tuk attack
Patong tuk-tuk driver wanted for attacking Chinese women tourists
Patong Police Chief: Leave your valuables at home
Teen with loaded handgun caught heading to Patong New Year countdown
Phuket Opinion: Unlicensed to kill
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Approved: medical weed, same-sex unions! Army Lt. robs bank! 14 years after tsunami! || Dec. 26
Property owners to be targetted as fake goods raids hit Patong, Central

 

Phuket community
MaAnn alleged corruption complaint filed with DSI

Let's hope they look into the road-works budget. Bang Tao has the worst roads in all of Phuket. ...(Read More)

Thailand’s hotel bookings continue to rise, says Expedia report

They are not coming to Phuket....(Read More)

Video highlights animal cruelty at Samutprakarn Crocodile Farm and Zoo

Indeed a shame! But as long as people still paying for this it won't stop.Same with many circus ...(Read More)

Video highlights animal cruelty at Samutprakarn Crocodile Farm and Zoo

There are simply no decent words to express how Thailand treat captive animals. Animals seem not to ...(Read More)

Australian in Patong hotel fall on heavy painkiller, likely suffering hallucinations

Scary to read that thai doctors diagnosed allergic reactions as being insect bites, and also about ...(Read More)

MaAnn alleged corruption complaint filed with DSI

Is it not possible for mr MaAnn to retire and leave? He not contributes a la 2019. That Phuket are...(Read More)

Airbnb bookings in Phuket rocket by 61% year on year

I rent a half dozen bungalows in Panwa, and Airbnb brings us most of our customers ... luv these guy...(Read More)

Australian in Patong hotel fall on heavy painkiller, likely suffering hallucinations

"His friend advised me that they had not been drinking all day but had just had a few in the ev...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor puts road safety in spotlight: Only 18% of Phuket motorcyclists wear helmets

Many people in Thailand not know that the head of a person is the heaviest body part. When one get &...(Read More)

MaAnn alleged corruption complaint filed with DSI

About time he was brought to task. Cue counter suit for defamation!...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Baan and Beyond
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand

 