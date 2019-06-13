PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have arrested 13 people in Patong on suspicion of running a Hi-Lo gambling operation.

crimepolicepatong

By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 June 2019, 05:01PM

Police arrest 13 men and women following a Hi-Lo gambling raid in Patong on Wednesday night (June 12). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Police arrest 13 men and women following a Hi-Lo gambling raid in Patong on Wednesday night (June 12). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The 13 men and women, aged from 30 to 73, were arrested following a raid at a property on Nanai Rd in Patong last night (June 12).

Lt Col Prawit Engchuan of Phuket Provincial Police revealed that the raid was a joint operation between Phuket Provincial Police, Patong Police and Region 8 Police.

The 13 people arrested were:

Bencharong Kitdamnuen, 30;

Tawatchai Deebukkam, 45;

Boonruen Srikaewpuang, 47;

Siriwan Noothong, 51;

Kamtorn Tanlawat, 73;

Somkiat Saepoo, 42;

Teeratat Panit, 57;

Pruet Foong-hian, 59;

Teerawat Charoenkitarnan (age not given)

Manee Intorn, 47;

Soopawadee Klaharn, 45;

Tatsanee Klaharn, 48;

Nongrak Tananontaweekoon, 46.

Items seized in the raid include equipment used to play the Hi-Lo game, B18,390 cash and three mobile phones.

Police believe the suspects were wagering on property. One of the suspects, Bencharong Kitdamnuen, admitting to being the croupier for the group.

The suspects were taken to Patong Police Station for questioning as investigations continue.