Patong police nab motorbike thief

Patong police nab motorbike thief

PHUKET: Patong police have managed to successfully track down a man who stole a motorcycle from the popular nightlife location before arresting him.

patongpolicecrime
By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 April 2023, 04:35PM

The incident happened on Tuesday (Apr 18) after it was reported a red coloured Yamaha motorbike had been stolen, although police failed to provide details of where exactly the actual theft occurred.

Col. Sujin Nilbadi, Superintendent of Patong Police Station, was joined by Deputy Superintendents Pol. Lt. Col. Naruebodin Pangleesen and Pol. Lt. Col. Su. Chat Chum Phusaeng, to lead the investigation.

Using CCTV footage of the theft they managed to track the Bangkok-registered bike, license plate 6KorPor-4569, to an address in Rawai where they identified a 30-year-old only known as Chanchai (family name withheld) from Songkhla province as being the person responsible for the crime.

Police confirmed that Mr Chanchai was wearing the same clothes as when the theft of the motorbike was committed, namely a short sleeved navy blue T-shirt with the word “MuayThai” printed on the front, cream-coloured trousers and a red shoulder bag.

He was later taken to Patong police station to face charges of theft, officers confirmed.

