Patong Police investigate Bangla brawl after video goes viral

PHUKET: Patong Police have launched an investigation after a video of a Bangla Rd brawl going viral on social media. The fight is beleived to have started after a security guard interfered into an argument between a male and a female tourist. The incident allegedly has nothing to do with street racing and road rage which is a separate case to be investigated by Patong Police.

patongtourismviolenceSafetypolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 17 February 2023, 04:15PM

The foreigner was knocked out with a single punch by an able-bodied Thai man in a black shirt. Image via Eakkapop Thongtub

The video and pictures of a fight between around 10 Thai men and a foreign tourist were posted online on Wednesday evening (Feb 15). The publication was then commented on by many users who criticised what had happened in Phuket’s main nightlife district.

The recording shows a foreigner trying to escape from a group of men in black shirts believed to be security guards from a local entertainment venue.

His attempt fails as he bumps into another similarly dressed man who knocks him out with one straight punch in the face. The group then starts stomping on the foreigner while he remains on the sidewalk, allegedly unconscious.

Many Facebook users have appealed to Phuket Police and other officials to take measures following the incident and protect Phuket’s tourism image from further deterioration.

Patong Police, Phuket Provincial Police and other relevant government agencies are yet to go public and comment on the incident which had happened at least two days ago, judging by the time when the video was posted.

Earlier today (Feb 17) a group of Phuket reporters went to the scene on Bangla Rd in Patong. Yet no comments from Patong entertainment business operators were published as all the venues were closed at that time.

Phuket reporters now believe that the situation could have arisen from a quarrel between the foreigner from the video and his girlfriend. One of the security guards allegedly interfered which resulted in a fight between the guard and the tourist. The brawl was then joined by other security guards and ended up as depicted in the video.

Earlier reports linked the situation to another brawl in Patong which started as a road rage incident and developed into a fight and a chase through Patong streets. Now it is believed to be a separate case.

Patong Police are still conducting their investigation and have not made any public statements yet.

Meanwhile Phuket businessman Preechavude ’Prab’ Keesin of the Pisona Group revealed today via Facebook that on Feb 16 officials from Kathu District Office, Patong Police Station, Patong Municipality and other relevant agencies conducted a meeting with Patong security guards “to formulate policies and maintaining the image of [Patong/Phuket as] a world-class tourist city”.

“Strict regulations on the safety of tourists have been put in place,” Mr Preechavude assured.