Patong Police chief shifted to Deep South in Phuket top-brass overhaul

PHUKET: Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee has been ordered to transfer to the restive Deep South district of Joh I-Rong in Narathiwat province. He is to cease his duties as Patong police chief on Dec 13, and take up his new post on Jan 1.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 November 2019, 03:21PM

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai JIndamanee will take up the post of police chief in Joh I-Rong District in Narathiwat on Jan 1. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Col Anotai is one of a host of Phuket police chiefs to be transferred out of Phuket that same day under an order by national police chief Pol Gen Jakthip Chaijinda announced yesterday (Nov 27).

Asked if he knew why he was to be posted to the notorious Joh I-Rong district (also spelled as “Cho-airong”), Col Anotai this morning told The Phuket News, "I don’t know, my boss may think that I’m suitable for the area. I accept their decision.

“They may want me to change work environment. I’m not stressed. As a police officer, I can’t choose where to work. My responsibility is to take care of people and build their confidence in safety.”

Joh I-Rong is most well known for the violent attacks, bombings and murders carried out by insurgents in the area. In February this year, two police officers were kidnapped and murdered. They were shot dead and their bodies were found in a ditch in Moo 2 village of Tambon Pukit.

Coming in as Col Anotai’s replacement will be Col Akkanit Danpitaksan, who currently serves as the Cherng Talay Police Chief.

The other Phuket police chiefs to be transferred out of the province are:

Wichit Police Chief Col Nikorn Somsuk will take up the post of Krabi Provincial Police Deputy Chief;

Tha Chatchai Police Chief Col Prasan Harngotha to become Ban Wisai Nuea Police Chief in Chumphon province;

Kathu Police Chief Col Jakkawat Boontaveekunsawat will head the Kuan Thale Police Station in Surat Thani’s Mueang District;

Chalong Police Chief Col Terdtoon Soisukphaphan will become the Chief of the Ku Thong Police in Maha Sarakham province; and

Phuket City Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakul will head to Nakhon Sri Thammarat to take up the post of Thung Song Police Chief.

Coming into Phuket to serve as the new police chiefs at stations across the island are:

Col Parinya Tanthasuwan, Chief of the Pak Nam Police in Chumphon province, will become Chief of the Tha Chatchai Police (at the northern end of Phuket);

Lt Col Kaken Nikrahatchai, Chief Police Administrator of Chumphon Provincial Police, will become Chief of the Sakoo Police (near Phuket International Airport);

Lt Col Chiyaphruk Phatiworakorn, Deputy Chief of Hua Sai Police in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, will become Chief of the Kamala Police;

Lt Col Phirachat Pomboonmee, Deputy Chief of the Investigation Division Region 6 in Pitsanulok province, will become Chief of the Cherng Talay Police;

Lt Col Amnat Kalong, Deputy Chief of Sai Mai Police in Bangkok, will become Chief of the Thalang Police;

Col Sarawut Chuprasit, Chief of Takua Pa Police in Phang Nga, will become Chief of Chalong Police;

Col Sujin Ninbordee, Chief of Koh Yao Police (including the Koh Yao islands east of Phuket), will become Chief of the Wichit Police.

Col Pheeraphong Chai-aroon, Chief of Wangwiset Police in Trang province, will become Chief of the Karon Police.

Meanwhile, Thalang Police Chief Col Teerawat Liamsuwan will become Phuket City Police Chief, and Sakoo Police Chief Col Kittipong Kaikaew will become the Chief at Kathu Police Station.

Similarly, Karon Police Chief Col Prawit Suttiruangarun will take up the post of Deputy Chief of Investigation at Region 8 Police and Kamala Police Chief Col Somkit Boonrat will become Chief of the Communication Division also at Region 8 Police.

IMMIGRATION

Phuket Immigration Police Chief Col Kathathorn Kumthieng will also be transferred. He will take up the post of Deputy Chief of the Economic Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok, effective Jan 1.

Stepping in to replace Col Kathathorn will be Col Narong Chanaphaikul, currently from Chief of the Foreign Affairs Division at the Royal Thai Police Special Branch Bureau. (See website here.)