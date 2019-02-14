PHUKET: Patong Police have issued a warning to tourists to look after their belongings after a Frenchwoman had her bag stolen at the Loma Park in Patong on Monday (Feb 11).

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Beach-goers at Patong are urged not to leave their valuables unattended while swimming at the beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee told The Phuket News that the tourist notified police of the incident at about 2pm on Monday at Patong Police Station.

She explained that she had put her bag down in the playground of the Loma Park on Patong Beach. At about 1pm she went to swim in the sea with her 6-year-old son and when she came back to the playground she found that her bag was gone.

The woman reported that the bag contained "2,000-3,000 euros" (B70,000 to about B107,000), a passport and other documents, Col Anotai explained.

“I would like to warn tourists who travel to Patong Beach to be extra careful with their belongings both during the day and night,” Col Anotai stressed.

“Where possible, tourists are encouraged to keep valuables in their hotel room safe box or leave them with hotel staff when going to swim. They should carry with them as little money as possible and only a copy of their passport rather than the original,” he advised.

Col Anotai went on to explain that tourists also have the option of leaving their belongings at Bangla Police Box as there are police officers at the box 24 hours a day.

“Tourists have to complete and sign a document stating what belongings have been deposited and must present the document to police upon retrieving their belongings."