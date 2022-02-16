Patong Police charge Russian tourist for using rented taxi, as a taxi

PHUKET: Patong Police have charged a Russian man for using a rented car as a taxi. The Russian national, Vladimir Plakty, 36, claims he was only using the rented car to take his family to the beach, but police say they interviewed “those involved” and found otherwise.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 16 February 2022, 06:38PM

The rental agreement confirming that the shop had rented out the green-plate taxi to Mr Plakty. Photo: Patong Police

The Russian tourist, Vladimir Plakty, 36, maintained his innocence, saying that he rented the car only to take his family to the beach. Photo: Patong Police

Patong Police said they were alerted to Mr Plakty using the Isuzu MU-X he had rented from a shop in Patong as a taxi through a post on social media at 2pm.

No person was recorded as the complainant.

Mr Plakty had rented the car from Rolling Stone Motorbike & Car Rent located in Patong, Patong Police said in their report of the incident.

Of note, the company is located on Phra Metta Rd, but still refers to its own address using the road’s old name “Phang Muang Sai Gor Rd” (“Town Plan Line A Road”, used when the road was under construction).

Not mentioned in the police report was why a vehicle fitted with green licence plates was being offered for hire by tourists.

So-called “green-plate taxis” have green-coloured licence plates, indicating that they are specifically registered for the commercial use of transporting paying customers ‒ not as vehicles for the general public to hire.

The report noted “police officers at Patong Police Station therefore jointly inspected… Know the name of the owner of the said car, Mr. Tawat Jareet, 48 years old, had tracked the person.”

Police did not mark Mr Tawat’s relationship with Rolling Stone Motorbike & Car Rent, but reported that officers met Mr Tawat at the shop at 7pm last night to investigate the claims made in the post online.

The report by Patong Police made sure to mention that officers from the Phuket Provincial Transport Office (PLTO) and from the Tourist Police were involved in the investigation.

At the shop it was explained to police that Mr Plakty had rented the Isuzu MU-X, a large SUV, on Monday (Feb 14).

He rented the car for one day only. He said he wanted to take his family to the beach.

At 9pm last night (Feb 15), Mr Plakty returned the car to the rental shop, only to be escorted to Patong Police Station.

The report by police noted that the car was returned to a “Mr Chaithawat”. The report did not clarify whether or not “Mr Tawat” and “Mr Chaithawat” were the same person.

“The investigating officer therefore interviewed those involved and found that Mr Viladimir used the vehicle to organise the transfer of passengers,” the report said.

Mr Plakty maintained his innocence, repeating that the car was used for family travel only, the report noted.

Regardless, Patong Police charged Mr Plakty with “driving a business service vehicle (travel) without permission".

Of note, Mr Chaithawat was also deemed guilty of "owning a [commercial transport] car and allowing people who have other types of driving licences to use it instead of driving their own car.”

“The police investigation officer of Patong Police Station has already considered taking action in accordance with their powers and duties,” said the report.

The report did note that Mr Plakty was carrying an International Driver’s License, “in accordance with international agreements”.

He faced no other charges.

The report by Patong Police did not identify what fines or other penalties that Mr Plakty or Mr Chaithawat were due to observe.