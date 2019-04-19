THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Patong Police call for calm after foreigner outburst over motorbike collision goes viral

PHUKET: Patong Police have issued a statement asking for all motorists to keep their cool after a foreigner was recorded delivering angry outbursts over a motorbike collision in the town on Wednesday (Apr 17).

patongpolicetransportaccidentstourism
By Waranya Prompinpiras

Friday 19 April 2019, 01:50PM

The video sowing the angry foreigner went viral, with some people calling the man and his friends ’mafia’, Patong Police Chief Col Anotai said. Screenshot: Supplied

The video sowing the angry foreigner went viral, with some people calling the man and his friends ’mafia’, Patong Police Chief Col Anotai said. Screenshot: Supplied

The foreigner riding the Honda X-ADV (left) was fined B400 for careless driving, and had to pay B30,000 for damages to the red Zoomer X motorbike (right) and medical treatment fees for the injured woman, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Photo: Supplied

The foreigner riding the Honda X-ADV (left) was fined B400 for careless driving, and had to pay B30,000 for damages to the red Zoomer X motorbike (right) and medical treatment fees for the injured woman, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Photo: Supplied

The foreigner riding the Honda X-ADV (left) was fined B400 for careless driving, and had to pay B30,000 for damages to the red Zoomer X motorbike (right) and medical treatment fees for the injured woman, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Photo: Supplied

The foreigner riding the Honda X-ADV (left) was fined B400 for careless driving, and had to pay B30,000 for damages to the red Zoomer X motorbike (right) and medical treatment fees for the injured woman, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Photo: Supplied

The foreigner riding the Honda X-ADV (left) was fined B400 for careless driving, and had to pay B30,000 for damages to the red Zoomer X motorbike (right) and medical treatment fees for the injured woman, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Photo: Supplied

The foreigner riding the Honda X-ADV (left) was fined B400 for careless driving, and had to pay B30,000 for damages to the red Zoomer X motorbike (right) and medical treatment fees for the injured woman, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Photo: Supplied

The statement was posted on the official Patong Police Facebook page this morning (see here) after a video of the angry outbursts started going viral on Thai social media.

The video shows a foreign man, speaking in basic Thai and later in English with a heavy French accent, shouting angrily at people involved in the accident, which involved a collision of two motorbikes. (See video here.)

The statement issued this morning stated that the Patong Police would like to “clarify the facts”.

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee also told The Phuket News that he wanted people to understand that the foreigner was not “mafia”, as people were claiming in posts online.

The statement explained that the incident involved a collision of two motorbikes on Phra Metta Rd, and the entrance to Soi Sansabai.

“A Honda X-ADVmotorcycle exited Soi Sansabai without being careful, causing a collision with a Honda Zoomer X motorbike. A woman riding as passenger on the Zoomer X was injured in the collision and the motorbike was damaged,” the statement read.

“The parties came to an agreement. The foreigner (who was riding the X-ADV) will pay damages and repair costs. Police fined the rider of X-ADV,” it added.

The foreigner seen shouting angrily in the video was not involved the accident, the statement added.

“The foreign man arrived at the scene after the crash. and he knew the foreigner who was a party to the accident. He spoke harshly at a person at the scene before officers arrived.

“After the officers arrived, the parties calmed down and were ready to speak to each other to resolve the issue.

“From all of us here at Patong Police Station, we ask all motorists to please use the roads with consideration of others, and to drive together with caution, calmly,” the statement concluded.

Col Anotai explained to The Phuket News, “I decided to post the announcement on Facebook because I do not want local residents to misunderstand that the foreigners involved are mafia, as rumours posted social media are claiming.

“The foreign man in the video was shouting because he knew the foreigner man who was in the accident. But after police officers arrived, he calmed down and eventually left the scene,” he said.

“Police fined foreign man who was riding the Honda X-ADV motorbike B400 for carelessness causing the accident.

“And he agreed to pay B30,000 to the woman who owned the Honda Zoomer X for repairs to the motorbike and medical treatment costs,” Col Anotai said.

However, photos taken at the scene and the video both showed that the woman injured was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Taxi causes nine-vehicle carnage on Patong Hill
Australian family escapes serious injury after Phuket tour van suffers blowout
Patong road safety campaign asks, ‘Where your helmet?’
Call for Patong Hill caution as tour bus involved in multiple-vehicle wipeout
Total six dead in Phuket during Seven Days of Danger New Year 2019
Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019
Phuket Opinion: Unlicensed to kill
Driver recovered from wreck as van goes off-road on Patong Hill
Phuket police target rental operators over riders’ licences
Phuket gets eight booze-free, safe water-play zones for Songkran, Seven Days of Danger looms
Tourists injured as Phuket pier shuttle bus crashes
Speed identified as critical factor in Phuket tour speedboat collision
Which heavy vehicles are banned from travelling over Patong Hill?
French tourist safe as Patong-bound taxi slams into parked pickup truck
Patong Hill six-vehicle accident leaves two in serious condition

 

Phuket community
Phuket Zoo baby elephant benched from tourist shows over health issues

The world was created free not only for people, for animals also. The limitation of freedom for peop...(Read More)

Thai Retailers Association attacks duty-free ruling

The present government is anything, but not of accuracy and transparency. Now committees and sub-c...(Read More)

King cobra female caught in Patong, 30 eggs missing from nest

"I don't want to use the law against local residents". And that is it? No investigatio...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran road accident toll climbs to two dead

Just how inane comment is this "He is on holiday...a perpetual one, just sitting on the compute...(Read More)

Wildfire contained at Phromthep Cape, fire warning re-issued

Every fire starts small. Mostly due to human doings. But how to make many inhabitants to understand ...(Read More)

After Songkran, Phuket water reductions continue to stretch reserves until rains return

'We' nicely report our water facts to Phuket inhabitants, as we always do. And further, we d...(Read More)

Boy, 14, killed as Phuket suffers worst Songkran road safety record in years

Why do you think somebody is interrested about your mind?? Do you realy think you are sooo important...(Read More)

Boy, 14, killed as Phuket suffers worst Songkran road safety record in years

Well maybe if everyone stopped calling these tragedies "accidents" and start recognizing t...(Read More)

Boy, 14, killed as Phuket suffers worst Songkran road safety record in years

Don't expect a serious reaction as respons from Governor and other top brass who are responsible...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran road accident toll climbs to two dead

Reading the final Phuket road accident reports ( and that are just the official ones) it justified t...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Elegant White Charity Gala
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Trash Fashion Show 2019
Thai Residential
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
La Boucherie
Ride 4 Kids 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
China International Boat Show 2019

 