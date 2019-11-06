THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong police arrest knife-point robber

Patong police arrest knife-point robber

PHUKET: Patong Police have arrested a man wanted for a theft and robbery, most notably for robbing a hotel staffer in Phuket Town at knife-point.

crimeviolencepolicepatong
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 6 November 2019, 07:01PM

Chanchai Chaona, 24, was arrested at a motorbike repair shop in Soi Phrabaramee 8, Patong, yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Patong Police

Chanchai Chaona, 24, was arrested at a motorbike repair shop in Soi Phrabaramee 8, Patong, yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Patong Police

Chanchai Chaona, 24, was arrested at a motorbike repair shop in Soi Phrabaramee 8, Patong, yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Patong Police

Chanchai Chaona, 24, was arrested at a motorbike repair shop in Soi Phrabaramee 8, Patong, yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Patong Police

Chanchai Chaona, 24, was arrested at a motorbike repair shop in Soi Phrabaramee 8, Patong, yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Patong Police

Chanchai Chaona, 24, was arrested at a motorbike repair shop in Soi Phrabaramee 8, Patong, yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Patong Police

« »

Officers led by Lt Col Naruebordin Panglisen, together with officers from Region 8 Police and Phuket City Police, moved in and arrested Chanchai Chaona, 24, at a motorbike repair shop in Soi Phrabaramee 8 yesterday (Nov 5).

Chanchai was wanted on two separate arrest warrants issued by Phuket Provincial Court on Nov 5 for charges of theft and robbery, Col Naruebordin reported.

Chanchai stole a mobile phone at a bar in Soi Paradise, and then robbed a hotel staffer at the “9 Inn @ Phuket Motel” on Phoonpon Rd in Phuket Town by threatening the staffer with a knife, and making off with one mobile phone and one watch.

Chanchai was taken to Patong Police Station and charged accordingly, Col Naruebordin confirmed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Galileo Maritime Academy brings Capt Julius Valladares on board, expands courses
American shoots himself, wife as Pattaya fugitives recaptured
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Terrorists kill 15 in southern checkpoint! Drug mule caught? Third tourist drowns! || November 6
Insurgents attack security checkpoint in Yala, 15 killed
Four arrested in separate Phuket drug busts
Phuket police launch anti-crime campaign ahead of Loy Krathong Festival
Bus drivers reminded how to drive safely to Patong
Princess highlights safety at WTM travel fair in London
Phuket tourist arrivals jump for October no reason to celebrate
Opposition plots no confidence vote to oust coalition
Man arrested in Phuket for violent attempted rape in Krabi
Russian tourist dies despite rescue, revival efforts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Inmates shoot cop, escape! Tourist dies in snorkeling tour! B1 billion Ponzi scheme? || November 5
Airbnb proposes ‘best practices principles’ for regulations on short-term rentals
Three inmates, one of them American, shoot policeman and flee

 

Phuket community
Bus drivers reminded how to drive safely to Patong

Having police constantly patrol might help,also. Very simple, easy, and effective method. Why not ...(Read More)

Bus drivers reminded how to drive safely to Patong

I miss reading about real and effective technical doings to make sure the busses are sound and safe ...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for violent attempted rape in Krabi

Good example of insufficient consequences for this career criminal lowlife. This punk has proven ti...(Read More)

Phuket tourist arrivals jump for October no reason to celebrate

Has TAT a Intelligence Center? Really? A center with no details? hehehe. And mr Bhummikitti's ...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

Kurt, like i said already, you have no clue of scuba-dive-industry. pool and med. statement not duty...(Read More)

Japanese tourist dies after pulled from water unconscious on Phi Phi snorkelling tour

So far the Phuket Officials only came up with the idea of a name tag on your wrist during boat tours...(Read More)

THAI chairman steps down

Dek, don't nibble about a airline name name or nationality of a foreign CEO. One thing is clear...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

Intro-diving normally starts with pool sessions. Was that done? I doubt the 'instructor' was...(Read More)

THAI chairman steps down

Let's face it. There is no acceptable reason why THAI is doing so bad (sinking deep in debt), wh...(Read More)

THAI chairman steps down

@Kurt. FYI.In case you don't know it's 2019 ! MAS changed to MAB in 2015. The German CEO wor...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
The Sunday Brunch Club
Naka Yai Island Beach House
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential