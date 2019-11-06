Patong police arrest knife-point robber

PHUKET: Patong Police have arrested a man wanted for a theft and robbery, most notably for robbing a hotel staffer in Phuket Town at knife-point.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 6 November 2019, 07:01PM

Chanchai Chaona, 24, was arrested at a motorbike repair shop in Soi Phrabaramee 8, Patong, yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Patong Police

Officers led by Lt Col Naruebordin Panglisen, together with officers from Region 8 Police and Phuket City Police, moved in and arrested Chanchai Chaona, 24, at a motorbike repair shop in Soi Phrabaramee 8 yesterday (Nov 5).

Chanchai was wanted on two separate arrest warrants issued by Phuket Provincial Court on Nov 5 for charges of theft and robbery, Col Naruebordin reported.

Chanchai stole a mobile phone at a bar in Soi Paradise, and then robbed a hotel staffer at the “9 Inn @ Phuket Motel” on Phoonpon Rd in Phuket Town by threatening the staffer with a knife, and making off with one mobile phone and one watch.

Chanchai was taken to Patong Police Station and charged accordingly, Col Naruebordin confirmed.