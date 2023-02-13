Patong Police accused of ignoring attack on Canadian tourist

PHUKET: A Patong police patrol officer has been accused of ignoring a plea for help from a Canadian tourist after he was violently mugged.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 13 February 2023, 11:01AM

The Police Box at the beach end of Bangla Rd, Patong. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The incident was brought to light through a post on a popular Phuket social media forum yesterday (Feb 12), with Thais asking officials to help the Canadian man.

Later yesterday, officers from the Phuket Tourist Police, led by Pol Lt Col Ekachai Siri, were instructed to investigate the assault and robbery.

According to the report, the Tourist Police met the Canadian tourist, William Lamarach, 27, at Bangkok Hospital Siriroj, where the explained that he was attacked and robbed opposite the Patong Condotel building near the Patong beachfront at about 2am on Feb 11.

Five men attacked him and stole his Rolex watch and about B50,000 in cash, he said.

Mr Lamarach then made his way back along the Patong beach road, where he saw a police officer on patrol. He informed the officer of the attack, to which the officer allegedly refused to help.

Mr Lamarach went to a nearby clinic for treatment for his injuries, but was told that he needed to see a specialist for his broken nose. He returned to his accommodation. in the Kata area, and went to see a doctor at Bangkok Hospital Siriroj the next day.

At the hospital he was told that the specialist was unavailable, so he made an appointment to see a different doctor on Feb 12, Tourist Police reported.

The incident has now been reported to the Patong Police Chief in order for the attack to be investigated, Tourist Police reported.