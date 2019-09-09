Patong Penguins sweep Misfits for Phuket Ashes

CRICKET: A clash of the Phuket titans, as the Patong Penguins were able to come away with big wins over the Phuket Misfits last Saturday (Aug. 31) at the Alan Cooke Ground in Thalang.

Monday 9 September 2019, 11:17AM

Shivam Bhat bowling to Sajal Gaur. Photo: Michael Way

By Jason Robertson

After a delayed start due to heavy rains throughout the island, the games were reduced to 15 overs a side. The Penguins batted first in game one and made 110 for 4 in their allotted overs. The Misfits capitulated for 66 all out, as scoreboard pressure and some excellent bowling by the Penguins. Give them Penguins game 1 by 54 runs and a swagger bordering on arrogance heading into Game 2.

The Misfits would fare no better in game two. They batted first and posted a mediocre 100 for 4, which the Penguins had no problems in reaching with 2 full overs to spare.

In-game one the Penguins would get off to a quick start, with Matt Kohler at his destructive best, reaching the set retirement score of 30 in a mere 17 balls. Delano Buchner who has come a long way as a batsman and now fills an all-rounder role for the Penguins also managed to reach the retirement score of 30 from 25 balls. David Abrahams played the anchor role with a beautifully played 23.

Pick of the Misfits bowlers was Pir Sami with 4 for 13 in 3 overs. He was also the only wicket take for the sorry Misfits.

In response, the Misfits never got going and only Hank Hamilton (19) managed to make double figures, with a run a ball 19. The highlight of the innings, however, belonged to the very rare mode of dismissal as S1 bowled to S2 and after a horrid shot was caught by S3 for the rare ACG trifecta.

In the second game the Misfits fared slightly better with Chairman Bootsy (30*) finally making some runs, after his dismal run with the bat at the Koh Chang Beach Cricket Tournament the previous week.

But, with Jason Robertson (2/13) ripping the heart out of the batting line up at the other end, with the wickets of arguably the islands two best batsman in Hank Hamilton (0) first ball and then clean bowling Sameer Khan (2), it was always going to be a struggle for the Misfits. Only Sajal Gaur, who looked good with the bat, before unexpectedly retiring hurt as his recurring rash flared up mid-game, made any further significant runs for the Misfits as they limped to end exactly on 100 runs.

The Penguins with 101 runs to sweep the Ashes hoped that Craig Morgan would fair slightly better in the second innings after a disappointing first at-bat when he picked the wrong ball to play the Ben Stokes reverse to as Pir Sami destroyed his stumps.

However, you can't keep a good player down for long as Pancake (39*) bludgeoned the Misfits bowlers to all corners of the ground, into the dam and through a roof or two, before retiring with consecutive sixes off Ike Bekker. After that carnage, all the Penguins needed to do was canter home and canter home they did.

Sameer Khan (2/14) was the pick of the Misfits bowlers in the second game but it was not enough to change the inevitability of the Penguins sweep.

Next up for Phuket Cricket is the Bootlegger sponsored Super sixes at the ACG Cricket and Sports Facility this Sunday, September 8th from 10 am.

Phuket Cricket is always looking for new players and sponsors. For more information contact them through the Phuket Cricket Facebook pages or by email at jbriggs11689@gmail.com.