Patong PEA announces electricity shut-off for tomorrow

PHUKET: The Provincial Electrical Authority (PEA) Patong office has today announced an electricity shut-off from between 9am and 5pm tomorrow (Sept 18).

patong

By The Phuket News

Monday 17 September 2018, 12:47PM

The electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in Patong tomorrow (Sept 17) as works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables. Photo: Phuket PEA Facebook

The shut-off is necessary as work is carried out on instaling new high-voltage power cables in the area. The area to be affected by the shut-off is from Bangla Rd to the under-construction Central superstore on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd. In its announcement, the Patong PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information contact 076-345574.