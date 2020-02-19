THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

PHUKET: Patong health officials are trying to track down those responsible for releasing untreated wastewater into a public drain that emptied onto Merlin Beach, south of Patong, late last week.


By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Wednesday 19 February 2020, 12:06PM

Health officials from Patong Municipality are trying to track down who released untreated wastewater that ended up flowing onto Merlin Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

Health officials from Patong Municipality are trying to track down who released untreated wastewater that ended up flowing onto Merlin Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

Health officials from Patong Municipality are trying to track down who released untreated wastewater that ended up flowing onto Merlin Beach. Photo: Sahut Tamchu

Health officials from Patong Municipality are trying to track down who released untreated wastewater that ended up flowing onto Merlin Beach. Photo: Sahut Tamchu

Health officials from Patong Municipality are trying to track down who released untreated wastewater that ended up flowing onto Merlin Beach. Photo: Sahut Tamchu

Health officials from Patong Municipality are trying to track down who released untreated wastewater that ended up flowing onto Merlin Beach. Photo: Sahut Tamchu

Health officials from Patong Municipality are trying to track down who released untreated wastewater that ended up flowing onto Merlin Beach. Photo: Sahut Tamchu

Health officials from Patong Municipality are trying to track down who released untreated wastewater that ended up flowing onto Merlin Beach. Photo: Sahut Tamchu

Health officials from Patong Municipality are trying to track down who released untreated wastewater that ended up flowing onto Merlin Beach. Photo: Sahut Tamchu

Health officials from Patong Municipality are trying to track down who released untreated wastewater that ended up flowing onto Merlin Beach. Photo: Sahut Tamchu

Health officials from Patong Municipality are trying to track down who released untreated wastewater that ended up flowing onto Merlin Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

Health officials from Patong Municipality are trying to track down who released untreated wastewater that ended up flowing onto Merlin Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

Health officials from Patong Municipality are trying to track down who released untreated wastewater that ended up flowing onto Merlin Beach. Photo: Sahut Tamchu

Health officials from Patong Municipality are trying to track down who released untreated wastewater that ended up flowing onto Merlin Beach. Photo: Sahut Tamchu

Health officials from Patong Municipality are trying to track down who released untreated wastewater that ended up flowing onto Merlin Beach. Photo: Sahut Tamchu

Health officials from Patong Municipality are trying to track down who released untreated wastewater that ended up flowing onto Merlin Beach. Photo: Sahut Tamchu

« »

Patong Deputy Mayor Boonma Aeapsap explained to The Phuket News that health officials were first informed of the wastewater emptying onto the beach last Thursday (Feb 13).

A delegation of Patong Municipality health officials went to inspect the site the next day, but were unable to identify the source, he said.

Mr Boonma confirmed that his officers had checked and confirmed that the wastewater had not come from the Absolute Twin Sands Resort & Spa, which last month suffered a broken pipe causing an overrun in untreated wastewater being emptied into the public drain, and hence onto the beach.

Absolute World Group promptly apologised and rectified the problem, but were still fined B10,000 for the incident. (See story here.)

“The officers have checked already. It is not the same place as last time,” Mr Boonma confirmed.

Meanwhile, the search for the culprit over last week’s discharge continues.

Thanyapura Health 360

Banyad Horpetch at the Patong Municipality Sanitation Division explained, “We checked last Friday and found wastewater coming out of the concrete pipe onto the beach, but we don’t know from who.

“The wastewater stopped that day and we are looking for evidence.”

Mr Banyad warned that if his officers identify the culprit, they too will be fined B10,000 for breach of Section 33 of the of Act on the Maintenance of the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country B.E. 2535.

Meanwhile, Mr Banyad confirmed today (Feb 19) that the release of wastewater onto the beach has stopped.

“We went to check again today and found that the water being released onto the beach is clean,” Mr Banyad said.

 “Tourists can safely swim in the sea there,” he assured.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 19 February 2020 - 13:51:07 

Tourists not come to Phuket to gamble their health at such beaches. The 'health assurance' is worth less than zero. Even when the water may look clear this moment, the pollution is there and drained. Where sand and water samples taken by these so called health officials? No, of course not. Just have to believe their talks based on nothing.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold
Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mall gunman arrested! Coronavirus fake news arrests! || February 19
Phuket Town steams ahead with 22nd Phuket Food Festival
Mall murder suspect arrested
Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels
Travel plans hit by coronavirus as Thais shun Singapore, Japan after advisory
China virus death toll surges past 2,000
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vague virus reports explained! 9-day Songkran considered? || February 18
Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety
Police hunt for street-racing gang after noisy Wat Chalong farewell to 13-year-old killed in crash
All but one of Wuhan returnees cleared of COVID-19
Wuhan hospital director dies of coronavirus
Phuket airport adds virus checks on arrivals from Cambodia after Westerdam passengers allowed entry to Thailand
Nine-day Songkran under consideration

 

Phuket community
Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Tourists not come to Phuket to gamble their health at such beaches. The 'health assurance' i...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Just curious, but do the Aussie lifeguards also sit at their posts all day ignoring the tourists and...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Thank you Australian Consulate!! Now Thai tourist authorities must not advertise Phuket as a summer ...(Read More)

Travel plans hit by coronavirus as Thais shun Singapore, Japan after advisory

Yes, why travel overseas, to catch COVID-19, when you can stay home, and catch it for free....(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

I was to travel to Phuket from Australia last Monday. But due to the silence of the government about...(Read More)

General Motors to withdraw Chevrolet from sale in Thailand by end of 2020

Lots of hot-air that basically says Chevrolet wasn't as popular as the Japanese brands....(Read More)

China virus death toll passes 1,800

The death toll has probably increased as they have probably run out of AbbVie Inc.'s [NYSE:ABBV]...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu

So what if it's local? It's a situation not confined to Phuket, but a natural world wide phe...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

@K. No need to "build up"a file,all it takes is a good memory and the search function on h...(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

See no real issue with the flow of info being centralized (though stop with daily local briefings if...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Cassia Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
QSI - Cooking Competition
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 