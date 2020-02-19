Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

PHUKET: Patong health officials are trying to track down those responsible for releasing untreated wastewater into a public drain that emptied onto Merlin Beach, south of Patong, late last week.



By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Wednesday 19 February 2020, 12:06PM

Health officials from Patong Municipality are trying to track down who released untreated wastewater that ended up flowing onto Merlin Beach. Photo: Sahut Tamchu

Health officials from Patong Municipality are trying to track down who released untreated wastewater that ended up flowing onto Merlin Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

Health officials from Patong Municipality are trying to track down who released untreated wastewater that ended up flowing onto Merlin Beach. Photo: Patong Municipality

Patong Deputy Mayor Boonma Aeapsap explained to The Phuket News that health officials were first informed of the wastewater emptying onto the beach last Thursday (Feb 13).

A delegation of Patong Municipality health officials went to inspect the site the next day, but were unable to identify the source, he said.

Mr Boonma confirmed that his officers had checked and confirmed that the wastewater had not come from the Absolute Twin Sands Resort & Spa, which last month suffered a broken pipe causing an overrun in untreated wastewater being emptied into the public drain, and hence onto the beach.

Absolute World Group promptly apologised and rectified the problem, but were still fined B10,000 for the incident. (See story here.)

“The officers have checked already. It is not the same place as last time,” Mr Boonma confirmed.

Meanwhile, the search for the culprit over last week’s discharge continues.

Banyad Horpetch at the Patong Municipality Sanitation Division explained, “We checked last Friday and found wastewater coming out of the concrete pipe onto the beach, but we don’t know from who.

“The wastewater stopped that day and we are looking for evidence.”

Mr Banyad warned that if his officers identify the culprit, they too will be fined B10,000 for breach of Section 33 of the of Act on the Maintenance of the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country B.E. 2535.

Meanwhile, Mr Banyad confirmed today (Feb 19) that the release of wastewater onto the beach has stopped.

“We went to check again today and found that the water being released onto the beach is clean,” Mr Banyad said.

“Tourists can safely swim in the sea there,” he assured.