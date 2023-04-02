Patong officials issue heat stroke warning

PHUKET: The Department of Public Health and Environment at Patong Municipality has issued a warning for people to beware signs of heat stroke, which can be fatal.

healthweather

By The Phuket News

Sunday 2 April 2023, 11:38AM

The warning explained that as temperatures are expected to reach above 40°C, people’s core body temperatures could reach dangerously high levels, resulting in heat stroke, which could be life-threatening.

People were urged to keep out of the heat, and to be wary of signs of heat stroke.

Signs of heat stroke to be wary of include not sweating despite high body temperature, headache, shortness of breath, nausea and feeling faint. The Phuket News notes that slurred speech is another sign of heat stroke.

People who believe they are suffering from heat stroke were advised to go inside at a place with air conditioning or at least with the windows open for ventilation.

Heat stroke victims were urged to lie down, preferably in a position with their hips raised, and remove any unnecessary clothing. A cold washcloth should be used to wipe over the body and ice packs could be placed on the neck, armpits and groin to lower the body temperature.

People suffering severe symptoms of heat stroke were urged to be urgently taken to see a doctor by car.

People with victims of heat stroke who fall unconscious were urged to rush the victim to hospital or move the victim so that they lie on their side and call the emergency hotline 1669.

According to the Thai Meteorologicial Deprtment (TMD), the maximum temperature in Phuket is expected to reach 37°C today, rising to 38°C from Tuesday through Thursday this coming week.

Since last Sunday (Mar 26), the maximum temperature in Phuket has averaged 36-37°C.