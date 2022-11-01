British International School, Phuket
Patong nightlife venues inspected for Halloween safety

PHUKET: Patong Police officers bolstered by Territorial Defense Volunteers (OrSor) conducted a series of inspections of Patong nightlife venues last night (Oct 31) to promote safety.

tourismSafetypatong
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 November 2022, 10:11AM

The inspections, ordered by Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawarangkul, were led by Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabadee.

Named as joining the safety-enforcement party were Kathu District Deputy Chief Phipop Sudkhao and Chirawat Namart, the district secretary in charge of the Territorial Defense Volunteers for Kathu District 2.

The inspections began at 9pm, with the officers engaging with venue operators to “emphasise the safety of tourists participating in the activities”, said a report of the inspections.

Each venue must clearly show the entrance and exits. Searches for weapons and drugs should be conducted before allowing tourists to use the service at the venue, the report added.

If any suspicious objects are found, venue operators are to inform the police or relevant agencies immediately, operators were told.

The report made no mention of any infringements discovered by the law-enforcement sortie.

The inspections follow the disastrous Mountain B fire in Chon Buri in August, which has now claimed 26 lives, and the crowd crush in Seoul on Saturday night which killed 156 people.

Kurt | 01 November 2022 - 12:06:16 

"Inspections' at 9pm of nightlife venues in Patong are 'dead hours' inspections, with guarantee not irrigular will be found. Every body happy. Such inspections should not be done during dead hours but after 12 Midnight when the venues are in full swing. Who they think they fool with cosmetic 9pm inspections?

 

