BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong Municipality to hold ‘chilies for plastic bottles’ exchange

Patong Municipality to hold ‘chilies for plastic bottles’ exchange

PHUKET: Patong Municipality’s Environment Division will be handing out chilies in exchange for used plastic bottles at the Roy Rim Lay @Patong event on Patong Beach this Friday (Sept 18).

environmentpollution
By The Phuket News

Monday 14 September 2020, 11:58AM

Patong Municipality has launched a project to hand out free chilies in exchange for used plastic bottles. Photo by Elle Hughes / Unsplash

Patong Municipality has launched a project to hand out free chilies in exchange for used plastic bottles. Photo by Elle Hughes / Unsplash

Patong Municipality has launched a project to hand out free chilies in exchange for used plastic bottles. Photo by Elle Hughes / Unsplash

Patong Municipality has launched a project to hand out free chilies in exchange for used plastic bottles. Photo by Elle Hughes / Unsplash

Patong Environment Division officers grew the chilies to be given away themselves, by planting chili plants in used plastic bottles. Photo: Patong Municipality

Patong Environment Division officers grew the chilies to be given away themselves, by planting chili plants in used plastic bottles. Photo: Patong Municipality

« »

Patong’s Environment Division officers will have a kiosk set up near the Bangla Rd end of the event, Public Health and Environment Division officer Lakkhawee Prechai explained to The Phuket News.

“People can exchange three plastic bottles for one chili plant, from 3pm, at the event, but we have a limited amount of the plants,” Ms Lakkhawee said.

“We expect to receive around 1,000 of bottles and hope that the chili plants can reduce people’s expenses and that the project will help produce more oxygen for the world,” she added.

Ms Lakkhawee explained that the project to exchange chilies for used plastic bottles was a part of long-term ‘Patong together solve the global warming’ project, “which we have conducted for years”.

“This is our first time exchanging something for trash. Our campaigns change, depending on the current circumstances, as we hope to create more cooperation among municipality officers, private companies and local people to reduce trash,” she said.

“For this campaign, we did not spend any money, as we grew the chili plants in used plastic bottles by ourselves,” she added.

Asked what will happen with the used plastic bottles collected, Ms Lakkhawee explained, “We have a lot of different ideas what to do with the bottles, such as selling them for recycling and spending the money we get on buying trees.

“This trash-exchange campaign will be conducted only this Friday, but we will keep creating campaigns for saving the environment as well as helping people in our communities at the same time.” Ms Lakkhawee said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Culinary Detective: Shakers in the South
Soi Dog Foundation doctor appointed to Thailand’s Cruelty Prevention and Welfare of Animal Committee
Getting off to an ideal start
Inaugural Thailand Plant-Based Food Awards open for voting
While COVID stalls blockbusters, Mulan makes it through
Sustainably Yours: The Importance of Beach Cleanups
The Culinary Detective: Getting the 9th Degree
Oscar-nominated Les Miserables puts French society underbelly on show
TAT holds forum to boost ‘Elephant Care Tourism’
Unleashed: Give us a kiss!
Murder Mystery fun at Peppers Bar
‘New Mutants’ breaks curse, hits the big screens
Soi Dog Foundation urgently seeks flight volunteers
Green Thoughts: Let your personality grow
Getting away, with a stay

 

Phuket community
OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

Lesson to be learned, do not invest in Thailand, learned that in '97. ...(Read More)

OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

Mr Fakkel, can you renew for another 30 days? I feel sure another amnesty is around the corner. My s...(Read More)

Tourism Minister pins hopes on events to boost Phuket economy

Mr Phipat's words: " Some businesses are still closed". Huh, some? From under what st...(Read More)

OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

Bravo,but I bet the government is to chicken like always to answer !?...(Read More)

OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

"there may be an agency that can help, but bring a large amount of cash".... Sounds about ...(Read More)

Tourism Minister pins hopes on events to boost Phuket economy

Is Mr Phipat living on Phuket or does he fly in- and out all the time? Is that needed for bringing&#...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A uniformed response

Pascal should study the difference between just border closings and not rescuing open boat refugees ...(Read More)

TAT calls attention to flaws in tourism scheme

If TAT likes to do something good,..How about suggesting to close down all the illegal hotels/guesth...(Read More)

Nigerians arrested in Patong for romance scam, overstay

Fair play to them for being able to pull it off against Thai women, possibly the most experienced an...(Read More)

Nigerians arrested in Patong for romance scam, overstay

Nigerians scamming? Oh come on you must have the wrong people....(Read More)

 

Dan About Thailand
Kvik Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/

 