Patong Municipality probed over B4.5mn ‘sculpture’ roundabout

Patong Municipality probed over B4.5mn ‘sculpture’ roundabout

PHUKET: Patong Municipality has been called to explain why it cost B4.5 million to build the roundabout at the intersection of Nanai Rd, Sirirat Rd and Phra Metta Rd at the southern end of the town.

patongconstructioncorruption
By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 April 2023, 11:30AM

The Phuket branch of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC Phuket) launched its investigation following posts on social media saying that the sculpture cost millions of baht to build.

Officers from NACC Phuket inspected the sculpture and the roundabout itself on Thursday (Mar 30), and questioned Patong Municipality officials about the budget approved.

NACC Phuket reported that the circle was constructed through a Patong Municipality budget of B4.5mn under the municipality’s budget for fiscal 2019.

The ‘average price’ calculated on Mar 19, 2019 was B4,521,508.03, based on including three parts of construction:

  1. B1,310,801.88 for the roundabout itself;
  2. B282,534 for the demolition of public utilities such as high-voltage power poles, traffic lights and water pipes; and
  3. B2,928,172.15 for the road works, including road surface adjustment with asphalt/concrete, traffic signs, manhole covers and lamp posts.

The ‘average price’ was based on the Comptroller General’s Department’s regulations on price estimation. The municipality used the raw material pricing data from Phuket Provincial Commercial Office.

For the sculpture itself, there is no regulation for calculating an ‘average price’, so Patong Municipality sourced quotes from three different suppliers and used the lowest one, the NACC Phuket officers were told.

The procurement was carried out by electronic bidding. There were seven qualified bidders. The lowest bid was B3,443,000, which was B1,074,508.03 lower than the ‘average price’ as determined using official guidelines.

Patong Municipality has been asked to clarify the facts and submit relevant documents to Phuket NACC Office, said NACC Phuket’s report of its ongoing investigation.

Kakka2 | 01 April 2023 - 13:43:40 

new election soon anyone?

 

