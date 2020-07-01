Patong motorbike thieves arrested

PHUKET: Police have arrested two men wanted for stealing six motorbikes in Patong and other areas of Phuket.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 1 July 2020, 05:52PM

The two men – Charoenphan Bootsri, 40, and Surasak Baoloi, 29 – were arrested yesterday (June 30), explained Maj Suchart Chumphusaeng of the Patong Police.

Charoenphan was arrested at 1am yesterday after police found him riding a motorbike in Patong while wearing the same shirt that he was seen wearing in CCTV footage showing him stealing a motorbike that had previously been reported to police, Maj Suchart said.

Surasak Baoloi, 29, was arrested at a house in Kathu, he added.

Working together, Charoenphan usually chose a target motorbike and moved it away from where it was parked. Surasak would then connect a battery and jumpstart the motorbike before they rode it away.

The two confessed that after stealing the motorbikes they would hide them, and later sell them either whole or in parts, Maj Suchart said.

After questioning the two men, police later recovered six motorbikes in total, two Honda Clicks and four Honda Scoopy-i motorbikes, Maj Suchart explained.

Police also seized motorbike parts as evidence, he noted.Charoenphan and Surasak were both taken to Patong Police Station and charged with theft as a group during the nighttime, Maj Chuchart confirmed.