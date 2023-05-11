Patong motorbike taxi driver threatens woman, fined B2,500

PHUKET: A Patong motorbike taxi driver has been fined B2,500 and ordered to attend eight hours of mandatory behaviour training for verbally abusing and threatening a woman who refused to use his taxi service.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 11 May 2023, 09:37AM

Patong Police announced the action against the driver late yesterday (May 10), following a video of the incident gaining traction on the internet.

Patong Police Deputy Chief Pol Lt Col Phum Semawanon identified the driver as Prasertchai Phothavorn, 37, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

The incident occurred on Rat U-Thit 200 Pi Rd at 4am yesterday.

Prasertchai had stopped to offer his motorbike taxi service, but the woman, who later asked reporters to name her only as “Wilaiwan”, 32, repeatedly refused.

As shown in the video clip, Prasertchai then started verbally abusing Ms Wilaiwan, unloading a slew of vulgar phrases in Thai and even threatening her.

Ms Wilaiwan later told reporters that Prasertchai had offered B70 as the fare. She declined, saying she knew the fare was only B50. Prasertchai then offered B60, but Ms Wilaiwan still refused.

“At that time I was very scared. It was 4am. There were only a few people around, a couple of foreigners passed by. It was very scary,” Ms Wilaiwan told reporters.

“I want the police to check more strictly. because it’s scary. Personally, I don’t know when I will see him again… because he made a lot of threats,” she said.

However, Ms Wilaiwan added, “I don’t want to do this to anyone. I don’t want people to use bad words with anyone. I pity him.”

Lt Col Phum said the officers easily tracked down Prasertchai after Ms Wilaiwan filed a complaint at Patong Police Station.

Through CCTV footage of the area, officers identified the license plate of the motorbike he was driving and tracked him to where he was living not far from Patong Police Station.

“The accused is a native of Nakhon Sri Thammarat Province who has three children. He came to work in Phuket,” Lt Col Phum said.

Prasertchai was fined for four offiences: using a private vehicle to provide taxi services; operating a vehicle with an expired driver’s licence; operating a vehicle with expired road tax; and operating a motorbike without wearing a helmet.

Prasertchai admitted to the charges and was fined B2,500, Lt Col Phum said.

The Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) has also summoned Prasertchai to attend eight hours of the mandatory behaviour training.