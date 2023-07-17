Zonezi Properties
Patong motorbike taxi driver apologises for losing temper

PHUKET: A motorbike taxi driver in Patong has apologised for losing his temper at a foreign tourist after the motorbike taxi driver refused to uphold the fare as presented by Grab when the ride was booked.

patongtransport
By The Phuket News

Monday 17 July 2023 11:12 AM

Image: Patong Police

Patong Police reported the incident late yesterday after a video clip of the motorbike taxi driver losing his cool gained traction on social media platforms earlier yesterday afternoon.

The video was posted on the ‘Hot Jung’ Facebook page at 4:44pm yesterday. By 6:24pm Patong Police posted on their Facebook page that the conflict had already been resolved.

The motorbike taxi driver, Chamnong Salee, and the foreign tourist involved had both presented themselves at Patong Police Station to shake hands and put the incident behind them.

The foreign tourist was not named in the post by Patong Police.

The incident began after the Chamnong arrived at the house. The tourist had ordered a ride through Grab, which presented the fare as B56.

However, when Chamnong arrived, he refused to take the tourist for anything less than B100.

The video posted online showed Chamnong shouting angrily and yelling abuse at the tourist through a wooden gate where the tourist was staying.

Chamnong then kicks the gate, and then while continuing to verbally abuse the tourist gets on his motorbike, shows the tourist his middle finger and drives off.

Chamnong yesterday agreed to pay the owner of the house B1,000 for damages to the gate, Patong Police reported, though no discernable damage to the gate was visible in the video footage posted online.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Old guy | 17 July 2023 - 16:20:51 

No place else in the world would this be unusual and, certainly, not a story. In Thailand, however, no one apologizes.

Capricornball | 17 July 2023 - 15:36:36 

Instead, the PLTO mafia kingpin negotiates the standard wai and insincere apology from the moto-cartel thug, then it's off on business as usual, including the standard thug behavior. @Fascinated, we don't know how far the ride, but for 56 baht it couldn't have been far. Regardless, Grab set the fare at about $2 USD, so why should tourist have to pay an extra buck to the punk thug?

Capricornball | 17 July 2023 - 15:28:24 

Mototaxi vermin showing his true colors. This punk knew what the deal was when he accepted the fare, but like any other taxi vermin, as soon as he didn't get his way, he resorts to threatening language and physical violence. That should be enough right there to get his motorbike impounded and a 30 day suspension, with a note that 1 more incident and he'd be done for good.

solar_serfer | 17 July 2023 - 14:35:13 

being robbed of your money even the price as agreed upon _mutually_ before the rider accepted the ride, is riduculous, and unfortunately happens on the popular apps I can testify from my direct experience. Grab Bolt should strongly discourage bargaining from drivers AFTER they've accepted the ride. First they accept and then they message me "I'll go, but for 500 baht, not 350." I...

Fascinated | 17 July 2023 - 12:43:50 

Minging over 44 baht- 'quality' tourist clearly.

 

