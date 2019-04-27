THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Patong Mayor to discuss underground cable plan with businesses, residents

PHUKET: Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup has announced that meetings will be held with local residents and businesses ahead of the project, commencing in July, to move power lines and fibre-optic cables underground.

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Saturday 27 April 2019, 04:20PM

Work is scheduled to commence in July to install power lines and communications cables underground along three kilometres of the Patong beach road. Photo: Patong Police

On Monday (Apr 22), Mayor Chalermluck held a meeting with Patong Police and the project contractor to discuss the management of traffic flow during the construction work which is expected to last until March 2020. Photo: Patong Police

The construction work will be separated into three sections to minimise congestion. Image: Waranya Prompinpiras

On Monday (Apr 22), Mayor Chalermluck held a meeting with Patong Police and the project contractor to discuss the management of traffic flow during the construction work which is expected to last until March 2020.

The mayor ordered the contractor to compile a report outlining plans regarding traffic and parking during the scheduled eight-month period to be able to inform local residents and business owners of the impact the project will have on the area.

Mayor Chalermluck told The Phuket News yesterday (Apr 26), “The project will start from Pak Bang Canal at the southern end of the beach to Loma Park. The contractor will start drilling the road on July 1, 2019, and the project is scheduled to be completed by March, 2020.

“Construction work will only take place during the day from 9am to 5pm so as to avoid causing traffic during busy times,” she confirmed.

“After the Royal Coronation in May, I will invite residents and business owners located on the beachfront road (Thaweewong Rd) to discuss construction, traffic and parking plans.

“Now, the contractor is preparing to provide facilities such as lights and signs for the construction area. We will ensure that residents and businesses are not heavily impacted by the work,” the mayor insisted.

The project entails moving power lines and fibre-optic cables underground along Thaweewong Rd, from Khlong Pak Bang to Laem Phet Circle intersection. The total distance is approximately three kilometres. (See story here.)

Mayor Chalermluck revealed that the construction work will be separated into three sections. (See image.)

Section one is from the Laem Phet Circle intersection to Loma Park, which will be done simultaneously with section three which is from the entrance to Bangla Rd to Khlong Pak Bang.

Section two – the road between sections one and three – will be done last to minimise congestion.

“The contractor will dig approximately 50 metres each day,” the mayor explained. “Once the digging is complete, work will commence in December laying pipes and cables underground.

“Next, I will set up a budget for 2020 to the repair roads and pavements on Thaweewong Rd,” she added.

 

 

