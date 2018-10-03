THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Patong Mayor holds emergency meeting over floods, landslides

PHUKET: The Mayor of Patong today held an emergency meeting with relevant local government officials over yesterday’s flooding and landslides in Patong and Kamala.

By Chutharat Plerin

Wednesday 3 October 2018, 06:37PM

Landslides occurred in parts of Kamala and Patong yesterday as a result of the heavy downpours. Photo: Patong Municiplity

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup told The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister paper Khao Phuket this morning (Oct 3) that an emergency meeting had been held between Patong Municipality and relevant departments aimed at finding solutions to incidents that occurred as a result of heavy downpours yesterday (Oct 2) including ways of fixing the damaged bridge on the Patong-Kamala road.

We have continued to allow cars and motorbikes to pass through the bridge. However, at today’s meeting we are trying to find a conclusion to the problem of how to make this most safe for motorists,Mayor Chalermluck said.

We know that the structure of the bridge is still strong and can be used as usual, but now we need to urgently find the best way to fix the damage, a way which will least affect motorists using this route,” she added.

 

 

