Patong masseuse, 26, found hanged from apartment awning

Patong masseuse, 26, found hanged from apartment awning

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old masseuse who was found hanged by a rope tied to a second-floor apartment awning in Patong this morning (Apr 2).

By Eakkapop Thongtub
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 2 April 2020, 09:11PM

Police and rescue workers at the scene this earlier today. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers at the scene this earlier today. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Col Kittisak Sommat of the Patong Police said officers were called to the scene, on Nanai Rd, at around 8:30am.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find the body the woman hanged by a rope to the awning.

Officers found no marks on the woman’s body to indicate he had been involved in an altercation, Col Kittisak said.

There was no evidence of fighting or ransacking in the room, he added.

However, he added that the woman’s body was taken to Patong Hospital for further examination.

The woman’s mother told police by phone that her daughter worked in a massage shop on Phra Baramee Rd in Patong. She also said her daughter was prone to periods of instability.

“The mother was on Samui yesterday and called her daughter in the morning, but her daughter did not answer her calls,” said Col Kittisak.

“The mother called to the shop, and a staffer told her that her daughter was working.”

“The woman left the shop around 11am. After that nobody could contact her.” he added.

“Police are questioning witnesses and checking CCTV footage from the nearby building,” Col Kittisak said.

