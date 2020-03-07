Paitoon Ponrop, Chief of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office at Patong Municipality (DDPM-Patong), said his firefighters were informed of the fire at about 8am
Four fire trucks were dispatched to the scene, the Tanya Salon & Massage shop in a three-story building in Soi Kebsup, Mr Paitoon confirmed.
“There was a lot of smoke coming out of the building,” he said. The plume of smoke could be seen from more than a kilometre away.
“Firefighters took about one hour to put the fire out. Thankfully, no people were injured,” Mr Paitoon said.
“At this stage we are not sure what started the fire. We are waiting police investigators in inspect the scene,” he added.
Mr Patitoon also said it was too early to estimate the cost of the damage caused by the fire.
“But all the upper floors also suffered serious damage from the fire,” he added.
Nasa12 | 07 March 2020 - 13:54:00