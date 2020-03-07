Patong massage shop gutted by fire

PHUKET: No people were injured in a fire that broke out in a massage shop at the southern end of Patong this morning (Mar 7), officials have confirmed.

By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Saturday 7 March 2020, 01:31PM

The upper floors were also gutted by the fire. Photo: DDPM-Patong

The plume of smoke could be seen more than a kilometre away. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters took an hour to extinguish the blaze. Photo: DDPM-Patong

Firefighters took an hour to extinguish the blaze in Soi Kebsup, Patong, this morning (Mar 7). Photo: DDPM-Patong

Paitoon Ponrop, Chief of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office at Patong Municipality (DDPM-Patong), said his firefighters were informed of the fire at about 8am

Four fire trucks were dispatched to the scene, the Tanya Salon & Massage shop in a three-story building in Soi Kebsup, Mr Paitoon confirmed.

“There was a lot of smoke coming out of the building,” he said. The plume of smoke could be seen from more than a kilometre away.

“Firefighters took about one hour to put the fire out. Thankfully, no people were injured,” Mr Paitoon said.

“At this stage we are not sure what started the fire. We are waiting police investigators in inspect the scene,” he added.

Mr Patitoon also said it was too early to estimate the cost of the damage caused by the fire.

“But all the upper floors also suffered serious damage from the fire,” he added.