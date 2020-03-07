Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong massage shop gutted by fire

Patong massage shop gutted by fire

PHUKET: No people were injured in a fire that broke out in a massage shop at the southern end of Patong this morning (Mar 7), officials have confirmed.

patongSafety
By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Saturday 7 March 2020, 01:31PM

Firefighters took an hour to extinguish the blaze in Soi Kebsup, Patong, this morning (Mar 7). Photo: DDPM-Patong

Firefighters took an hour to extinguish the blaze in Soi Kebsup, Patong, this morning (Mar 7). Photo: DDPM-Patong

The plume of smoke could be seen more than a kilometre away. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The plume of smoke could be seen more than a kilometre away. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters took an hour to extinguish the blaze. Photo: DDPM-Patong

Firefighters took an hour to extinguish the blaze. Photo: DDPM-Patong

Firefighters took an hour to extinguish the blaze. Photo: DDPM-Patong

Firefighters took an hour to extinguish the blaze. Photo: DDPM-Patong

Firefighters took an hour to extinguish the blaze. Photo: DDPM-Patong

Firefighters took an hour to extinguish the blaze. Photo: DDPM-Patong

The plume of smoke could be seen more than a kilometre away. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The plume of smoke could be seen more than a kilometre away. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The plume of smoke could be seen more than a kilometre away. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The plume of smoke could be seen more than a kilometre away. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The upper floors were also gutted by the fire. Photo: DDPM-Patong

The upper floors were also gutted by the fire. Photo: DDPM-Patong

The upper floors were also gutted by the fire. Photo: DDPM-Patong

The upper floors were also gutted by the fire. Photo: DDPM-Patong

The upper floors were also gutted by the fire. Photo: DDPM-Patong

The upper floors were also gutted by the fire. Photo: DDPM-Patong

The upper floors were also gutted by the fire. Photo: DDPM-Patong

The upper floors were also gutted by the fire. Photo: DDPM-Patong

« »

Paitoon Ponrop, Chief of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office at Patong Municipality (DDPM-Patong), said his firefighters were informed of the fire at about 8am

Four fire trucks were dispatched to the scene, the Tanya Salon & Massage shop in a three-story building in Soi Kebsup, Mr Paitoon confirmed.

“There was a lot of smoke coming out of the building,” he said. The plume of smoke could be seen from more than a kilometre away.

“Firefighters took about one hour to put the fire out. Thankfully, no people were injured,” Mr Paitoon said.

La Boucherie

“At this stage we are not sure what started the fire. We are waiting police investigators in inspect the scene,” he added.

Mr Patitoon also said it was too early to estimate the cost of the damage caused by the fire.

“But all the upper floors also suffered serious damage from the fire,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Nasa12 | 07 March 2020 - 13:54:00 

Went a bit hot in there.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cherng Talay residents’ water supply reduced to four hours a day
Buoy line installed to protect corals off Kata Beach
Phuket Governor announces forced quarantine for arrivals from South Korea, blanks all other risk areas
Patong to commemorate King Bhumibol visit
Quarantine ‘recommended’ but enforcement unclear
British visitor is latest COVID-19 case
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Over 2,000 on cruise banned from Phuket over coronavirus! Thailand to quarantine visitors? || March 6
Phuket-Samui flights among Bangkok Airways cancellations
Italian ‘risk’ tourists see more than 2,000 stranded on cruise liner in Phuket
Phuket Bike Week ‘postponed’
Low number of live turtles in latest Phuket hatching raises concern
Full moon party cancelled due to COVID-19 threat
China’s Shenzhen bans eating of cats and dogs in response to COVID-19
Electricity outage to hit Pa Khlok
Patong Songkran official events cancelled

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor announces forced quarantine for arrivals from South Korea, blanks all other risk areas

Oh my...more upper level bumbling by Phuket officials. This country is chasing its tail, not knowin...(Read More)

Phuket Governor announces forced quarantine for arrivals from South Korea, blanks all other risk areas

I think the patients escaped from the asylum and are now TRYING to run the country. If this was not ...(Read More)

Patong massage shop gutted by fire

Went a bit hot in there....(Read More)

Quarantine ‘recommended’ but enforcement unclear

Some minister advised Thai people not to travel abroad and said that vacation could be your last, Th...(Read More)

Phuket Governor announces forced quarantine for arrivals from South Korea, blanks all other risk areas

China has more infections and deaths than any other country, but this moron is ignoring that, but ma...(Read More)

Phuket Governor announces forced quarantine for arrivals from South Korea, blanks all other risk areas

So if travellers who come from either China, Hong Kong, Macao, Italy or Iran and have been holidayin...(Read More)

British visitor is latest COVID-19 case

Thailand may expect many Thai 'informal workers' ( illegals?) are in the returning virus ris...(Read More)

Phuket Governor announces forced quarantine for arrivals from South Korea, blanks all other risk areas

Why the Phuket Governor only picked South Korea from the list of 'dangerous' countries? Is t...(Read More)

Quarantine ‘recommended’ but enforcement unclear

Macao is part of China, connected with a busy used bridge. By continuing being subjected to COVID-19...(Read More)

British visitor is latest COVID-19 case

That thai woman, returning from Korea was a 'informal worker'. What is a informal worker? I...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Top of the Gulf Regatta 2020
HeadStart International School Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
The LifeCo Phuket
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 