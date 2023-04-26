333 at the beach
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong massage shop dispute ends with car ramming parked motorbikes

Patong massage shop dispute ends with car ramming parked motorbikes

PHUKET: Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for driving his car into motorbikes parked alongside Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd in Patong on Monday night (Apr 24), injuring several people in the process.

patongpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 26 April 2023, 12:39PM

Screenshot: Supplied

Screenshot: Supplied

Screenshot: Supplied

Screenshot: Supplied

Screenshot: Supplied

Screenshot: Supplied

Screenshot: Supplied

Screenshot: Supplied

« »

The incident was recorded on video and shared on social media, inciting many excited claims of the man “ramming into a crowd” and that the incident was the result of a brawl.

The driver, who police named only as “Panudet” (family name withheld) is now in custody, Patong Police said.

The incident happened at about 8pm on Monday night.

According to police, about 6pm on Monday night Panudet received a call from Thanapong ‘Toey’ Hongsanit, a staffer at a luxury massage shop co-owned by Chatchanan ‘Patty’ Charoenjai, with whom Panudet had an ongoing spat.

Panudet had previously reported to police that Chatchanan had slapped Panudet across the face, once. The reason for the dispute that resulted in the slapping was not explained.

Apparently police wanted both parties to “meet with investigators” to negotiate a settlement to the dispute. Officers had tried to contact Chatchanan, but with no success ‒ that was until Mr Thanapong called Panuduet to tell him that Chatchanan had rushed back from another province to settle the dispute.

Panudet drove to the massage shop ‒ which police did not name ‒ to call Chatchanan to come to Patong Police Station.

Apparently Chatchanan refused the invitation, instead saying he would wait for the police summons.

SALA

That was when Panudet returned to Patong Police Station to retrieve his red Mazda 2, which police were happy to point out was registered in Chon Buri.

Panudet then drove his car back to the massage shop, but when he arrived he apparently saw Chatchanan with six to seven other men, who allegedly started yelling at him. The group apparently approached the car, with Panudet apparently now frightened for his safety.

Panudet said that was when he panicked, and and accidentally had the car in the “wrong gear” when he tried to drive off, but instead rammed into motorbikes parked in front of the massage shop.

Of note, the video of the incident did not seem to support Panudet’s version of events.

Some people were injured in the incident, with rescue workers arriving at the scene to transport some people to hospital.

Police, not one of which have been named in the reports, said they were waiting on medical reports confirming the injuries sustained. According to officers, police cannot press charges without a written document confirming that someone was injured.

Police were happy to report that Panudet had presented himself as the driver of the car. Apparently that was much better than them having to hunt him down.

Police were also adamant that they “will expedite and follow up on the results of the physical examination and follow up the accused to be prosecuted according to the law”.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Singapore hangs prisoner over 1 kg of cannabis
Father, son face charges for road rage attack
Government eyes B11bn power subsidy
China envoy lauds Belt and Road push
Navy acquiesces angry residents over forest land
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Understanding Phuket haze, Pattaya to Phuket on foot, Patong police investigation || April 25
Small hotels call to expedite law changes to make them legal
Aussie found hanged in Patong police cell
Democrats push for sex toy legalisation
Sudan rivals agree to 72-hour ceasefire
COVID surges after Songkran
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket man beats man to death, Crackdown on Chinese kidnap-and-ransoms || April 24
Tour minibus runs off road as driver turns to GPS
Artificial reefs boost restoration efforts
Water outages as ‘step tests’ continue

 

Phuket community
Father, son face charges for road rage attack

Yep but they no have problem cutting front of you and when they are front straight away jump on brak...(Read More)

Aussie found hanged in Patong police cell

Caught on video - but its first reported that he used the "rope" from his pants, then that...(Read More)

China envoy lauds Belt and Road push

Countries like Sri Lanka and Laos have bankrupted themselves trying to repay these chinese loans - m...(Read More)

China envoy lauds Belt and Road push

Chinese "investment"? rubbish. They loan huge amounts to Thailand to build the components ...(Read More)

Father, son face charges for road rage attack

One is reminded of Snake Plisken's declaration of Thailand as a US Territory in John Carpenter&#...(Read More)

Democrats push for sex toy legalisation

What would really help stop potential violence is if Cherng Telay police took last year's stal...(Read More)

China envoy lauds Belt and Road push

"...sand in the eyes littering" Huh ? A speech from the American ambassador or from the D...(Read More)

Aussie found hanged in Patong police cell

@JohnC I live here long enough to see that especially the younger generation is questioning author...(Read More)

Aussie found hanged in Patong police cell

'..needs a international world class investigation' Hahaha ! Right Kurt, The Hague is calli...(Read More)

Father, son face charges for road rage attack

Caution- egos at work. Never cut up a Thai- its as if you have called 6 generations of their manhoo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
The Pavilions Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center

 