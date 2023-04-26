Patong massage shop dispute ends with car ramming parked motorbikes

PHUKET: Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for driving his car into motorbikes parked alongside Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd in Patong on Monday night (Apr 24), injuring several people in the process.

patongpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 26 April 2023, 12:39PM

The incident was recorded on video and shared on social media, inciting many excited claims of the man “ramming into a crowd” and that the incident was the result of a brawl.

The driver, who police named only as “Panudet” (family name withheld) is now in custody, Patong Police said.

The incident happened at about 8pm on Monday night.

According to police, about 6pm on Monday night Panudet received a call from Thanapong ‘Toey’ Hongsanit, a staffer at a luxury massage shop co-owned by Chatchanan ‘Patty’ Charoenjai, with whom Panudet had an ongoing spat.

Panudet had previously reported to police that Chatchanan had slapped Panudet across the face, once. The reason for the dispute that resulted in the slapping was not explained.

Apparently police wanted both parties to “meet with investigators” to negotiate a settlement to the dispute. Officers had tried to contact Chatchanan, but with no success ‒ that was until Mr Thanapong called Panuduet to tell him that Chatchanan had rushed back from another province to settle the dispute.

Panudet drove to the massage shop ‒ which police did not name ‒ to call Chatchanan to come to Patong Police Station.

Apparently Chatchanan refused the invitation, instead saying he would wait for the police summons.

That was when Panudet returned to Patong Police Station to retrieve his red Mazda 2, which police were happy to point out was registered in Chon Buri.

Panudet then drove his car back to the massage shop, but when he arrived he apparently saw Chatchanan with six to seven other men, who allegedly started yelling at him. The group apparently approached the car, with Panudet apparently now frightened for his safety.

Panudet said that was when he panicked, and and accidentally had the car in the “wrong gear” when he tried to drive off, but instead rammed into motorbikes parked in front of the massage shop.

Of note, the video of the incident did not seem to support Panudet’s version of events.

Some people were injured in the incident, with rescue workers arriving at the scene to transport some people to hospital.

Police, not one of which have been named in the reports, said they were waiting on medical reports confirming the injuries sustained. According to officers, police cannot press charges without a written document confirming that someone was injured.

Police were happy to report that Panudet had presented himself as the driver of the car. Apparently that was much better than them having to hunt him down.

Police were also adamant that they “will expedite and follow up on the results of the physical examination and follow up the accused to be prosecuted according to the law”.