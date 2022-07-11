Tengoku
Patong lifeguards warn tourists of dangerous surf

Patong lifeguards warn tourists of dangerous surf

PHUKET: Lifeguards at Patong Beach have called on all beachgoers to swim only in safe-swimming zones where yellow-red flags have been posted as the surf continues to be dangerous during the ongoing spate of heavy weather.

patong weather tourism Safety
By The Phuket News

Monday 11 July 2022, 11:01AM

Lifeguards have especially called on tourists to not enter the water where red no-swimming flags have been posted along the beach.

Many tourists have taken to enjoying the beach despite the inclement weather, said Patong Beach chief lifeguard Somprasong Saengchat.

“Most of the people coming to the beach are tourists, mostly from India, Australia and Arab countries,” he said.

“They come to enjoy activities, such as going for a swim, riding a jet-ski, parasailing and jogging. Some of them still come to sunbathe,” he added.

Mr Somprasong admitted that weather warnings and advisories issued by agencies such as the Thai Meteorological Department sometimes do not correspond to the actual local conditions on the beach.

Phuket Property

“Sometimes the weather conditions announced refer to areas out to sea, while people can still come to enjoy the beach,” he said.

Regardless, lifeguards have been stationed at various points along the beach to warn tourists, Mr Somprasong noted.

“Most of them are cooperating very well, but we are still warning tourists not to swim in areas where red flags are posted because it is dangerous to swim in those areas.

“We ask people to move to where yellow-red flags have been posted instead for safety, because the waves in the areas marked by red flags are quite strong,” he said.

