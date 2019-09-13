THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong lifeguards to be hired year round, full time

Patong lifeguards to be hired year round, full time

PHUKET: Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup has confirmed to The Phuket News that lifeguards at Patong Beach will be hired year round, full time from Oct 1.

patongtourismmarineSafety
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 14 September 2019, 11:00AM

A lifeguard patrols Patong Beach yesterday, now knowing that he will be hired full time from Oct 1. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

A lifeguard patrols Patong Beach yesterday, now knowing that he will be hired full time from Oct 1. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

The news comes amid concerns that the contract with Phuket Lifeguard Service (PLS) to provide lifeguards on the beach is to expire on Sept 30, just before the deadly month of October, when rip currents and strong surf brought on by the southwest monsoon become especially dangerous.

“From Oct 1, we will hire each lifeguard individually. We will be hiring the same number of lifeguards, the same ones that are protecting tourists at our beach now,” she said.

“The lifeguards will be hired on a whole-year contract, from October 1, 2019 to October 1, 2020,” she added.

Although Ms Chalermluck did not elaborate on who will be responsible for providing the essential life-saving equipment needed to carry out rescues, she explained, “It is much easier and faster to hire the lifeguards individually. The process for us to hire a company under a government contract is complicated and can takke too much time.

“This way is faster and easier, and makes sure we have lifeguards on our beach,” she said.

More details about how the lifeguards will be hired will be available later, Mayor Chalermluck added.

Samart Rattanamat, Deputy Chief of Patong Surf Life Saving, raised the alarm on Tuesday (Sept 10), saying that his team had not heard any updates on whether the contract to hire lifeguards would be extended.

Mr Samart told The Phuket News yesterday (Sept 13), “I feel good about this.”

“Next, I will talk about the details of lifeguards being hired individually with my team,” he said.

Asked how important it was for lifeguards to be hired full time, without the need for lifeguards to find alternative work during the tourism high season, when the seas are calm, Mr Samart said, “It is very important to have lifeguards at Patong every day, not just during the low season, or even just October.

“Tourists need lifeguards in both the low and high (tourism) seasons. When the seas are calm, we still help tourist children who become lost on the beach. We provide emergency assistance to tourists when they get into jet-ski accidents, and we provide first aid to others in need.”

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

phkt-2016 | 14 September 2019 - 11:29:12 

Thank you Major Chalermluck

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Smart City: Beating pain points with tech
Tourism lures get creative
Digital Drive: Phuket police drop licence seizures in first move toward tech-based policing
Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Smashing fakes! Pope coming to Thailand? Drug drops put drivers at risk? || September 13
Karon Police identify body of foreign man found floating off Phuket
Governor requests B1.15mn extra to complete second building at new Provincial Hall site
Mice tourism development in Phuket held back by regulations
Phuket all clear as haze blankets south
Army lieutenant, accused of raping girl, 14, discharged, loses pension
Baby was not put up for sale, police say
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Controversial painting sold! Microplastics in Thai fish? Phuket expat honoured! || September 12
Phuket health office exonerates tourist store of overloaded preservatives in curry paste
Phuket Town road to close for Moon Cake Festival
Tourism climbs slowly despite low season

 

Phuket community
Patong lifeguards to be hired year round, full time

Thank you Major Chalermluck...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

Nasa,how do you know that Karon Police station kept the bail? All i can read on here is that Phuket ...(Read More)

US review ranks Thailand’s healthcare sixth best in the world

"..and keeping in sleeping mode about improvement"And what makes you think they are not tr...(Read More)

Thamanat wins PM’s backing

Today in BangkokPost another article about this ex convicted army officer/drugs smuggler. He faked ...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

As mr Bullman was given the chance to 'depart' after leaving a bail of thb 200,000 (?), one ...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

It is perfectly normal for this police station and put the money right in the pocket, I know 3 case...(Read More)

US review ranks Thailand’s healthcare sixth best in the world

Sure, American culture is corrupted and vain, w too many obese, consumption addicted citizens, poor...(Read More)

No passport required: Phuket Immigration confirms ‘passport on person’ not required despite ’Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’

Seht- this is about producing ID to the police- nothing to do with banks. ...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

Great example of how useless the TM-28/30 is. "Bad guys" don't bother to make repeate...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

use of the TM30 should be able to track him down, he is a bad guy, isn't that what it is for? :)...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS

 