PHUKET: A 63-year-old Russian tourist was revived on Patong Beach this morning (Apr 5) after losing consciousness while swimming in the sea.

By The Phuket News

Friday 5 April 2019, 04:13PM

Patong lifeguard and Kusoldhard Foundation rescue volunteers work together to revive the Russian tourist on Patong Beach this morning (Apr 5). Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

A Patong lifeguard noticed Sergey Popylovskckh struggling in the sea as he was hit by strong waves.

The lifeguard swam to the man’s rescue, taking him out of the sea and laying him on the beach.

The tourist’s pulse was very weak at first and then it stopped so the lifeguard began performing CPR whilst awaiting Kusoldharm Rescue volunteers to arrive.

Five minutes into the CPR, the rescue team arrived and used an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to revive the man. After three minutes, his pulse came back and he was taken to Patong Hospital to be examined and treated.

Somprasong Sangchart, head of Patong Surf Life Saving group, wrote on Facebook, “Mr Popylovskckh was shocked and weakened by strong waves when swimming in the sea and lost consciousness. His breathing was weak and then his heart stopped beating.”

Relatives of the Russian man told lifeguards that he had been suffering from heart problems.

Mr Somprasong expressed his gratitude to all those who helped.

“We would like to thank you all for helping. We saved a life in this morning. Thanks again.”