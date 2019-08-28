Patong lifeguards rescue 17 tourists in one day

PHUKET: Patong lifeguards have repeated their warning for people to swim only in the safe zones marked by yellow-red flags after rescuing 17 tourists from strong waves and dangerous rip currents at the popular beach yesterday (Aug 27).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 28 August 2019, 06:50PM

Patong lifeguards also provided first aid to one European woman after she suffered a minor injury from a motorbike accident, which brought the total number of cases in which lifeguards provided assistance to tourists to 18 in the one day. Patong Surf Life Saving

Lifeguards at Patong Beach rescued 17 tourists from drowning in strong waves and dangerous rip currents yesterday (Aug 28). Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

The people rescued comprised four Chinese, one Thai woman, an Arabian man and 11 European tourists, Patong Surf Life Saving Chief Somprasong Sangchart told The Phuket News today (Aug 28).

“Yesterday, there were 17 cases in total where Patong lifeguards had to rescue people due to the bad weather,” he said.

“Because of the few number of lifeguards and insufficient equipment we have, it was such a big challenge for the capability of the team,” he added.

Lifeguards had repeatedly warned the tourists to swim only in the safe zones, Mr Somprasong said.

“Some were pushed out of the zone by strong waves, but others simply ignored our warnings,” he added.

All 17 people rescued did not require hospital treatment, Mr Somprasaong said.

“After we provided assistance, all of them were fine. None of them were in critical condition, and there was no need to call for an ambulance from the hospital,” he said.

Patong lifeguards also provided first aid to one European woman after she suffered a minor injury from a motorbike accident, which brought the total number of cases in which lifeguards provided assistance to tourists to 18 in the one day, Mr Somprasong noted.

“Patong lifeguards provided first aid, and called a Kusoldham rescue team to take her to the local hospital,” he added.

“I want to thank all our staff for working very well and all relevant officials who took a part in helping yesterday,” Mr Somprasong said.

“And to all tourists, obey the lifeguards when you get in the water please,” he added.