THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Patong lifeguards rescue 17 tourists in one day

Patong lifeguards rescue 17 tourists in one day

PHUKET: Patong lifeguards have repeated their warning for people to swim only in the safe zones marked by yellow-red flags after rescuing 17 tourists from strong waves and dangerous rip currents at the popular beach yesterday (Aug 27).

tourismmarineSafetypatong
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 28 August 2019, 06:50PM

Lifeguards at Patong Beach rescued 17 tourists from drowning in strong waves and dangerous rip currents yesterday (Aug 28). Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

Lifeguards at Patong Beach rescued 17 tourists from drowning in strong waves and dangerous rip currents yesterday (Aug 28). Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

Lifeguards at Patong Beach rescued 17 tourists from drowning in strong waves and dangerous rip currents yesterday (Aug 28). Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

Lifeguards at Patong Beach rescued 17 tourists from drowning in strong waves and dangerous rip currents yesterday (Aug 28). Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

Lifeguards at Patong Beach rescued 17 tourists from drowning in strong waves and dangerous rip currents yesterday (Aug 28). Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

Lifeguards at Patong Beach rescued 17 tourists from drowning in strong waves and dangerous rip currents yesterday (Aug 28). Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

Lifeguards at Patong Beach rescued 17 tourists from drowning in strong waves and dangerous rip currents yesterday (Aug 28). Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

Lifeguards at Patong Beach rescued 17 tourists from drowning in strong waves and dangerous rip currents yesterday (Aug 28). Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

Lifeguards at Patong Beach rescued 17 tourists from drowning in strong waves and dangerous rip currents yesterday (Aug 28). Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

Lifeguards at Patong Beach rescued 17 tourists from drowning in strong waves and dangerous rip currents yesterday (Aug 28). Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

Patong lifeguards also provided first aid to one European woman after she suffered a minor injury from a motorbike accident, which brought the total number of cases in which lifeguards provided assistance to tourists to 18 in the one day. Patong Surf Life Saving

Patong lifeguards also provided first aid to one European woman after she suffered a minor injury from a motorbike accident, which brought the total number of cases in which lifeguards provided assistance to tourists to 18 in the one day. Patong Surf Life Saving

Patong lifeguards also provided first aid to one European woman after she suffered a minor injury from a motorbike accident, which brought the total number of cases in which lifeguards provided assistance to tourists to 18 in the one day. Patong Surf Life Saving

Patong lifeguards also provided first aid to one European woman after she suffered a minor injury from a motorbike accident, which brought the total number of cases in which lifeguards provided assistance to tourists to 18 in the one day. Patong Surf Life Saving

« »

The people rescued comprised four Chinese, one Thai woman, an Arabian man and 11 European tourists, Patong Surf Life Saving Chief Somprasong Sangchart told The Phuket News today (Aug 28).

“Yesterday, there were 17 cases in total where Patong lifeguards had to rescue people due to the bad weather,” he said.

“Because of the few number of lifeguards and insufficient equipment we have, it was such a big challenge for the capability of the team,” he added.

Lifeguards had repeatedly warned the tourists to swim only in the safe zones, Mr Somprasong said.

“Some were pushed out of the zone by strong waves, but others simply ignored our warnings,” he added.

All 17 people rescued did not require hospital treatment, Mr Somprasaong said.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“After we provided assistance, all of them were fine. None of them were in critical condition, and there was no need to call for an ambulance from the hospital,” he said.

Patong lifeguards also provided first aid to one European woman after she suffered a minor injury from a motorbike accident, which brought the total number of cases in which lifeguards provided assistance to tourists to 18 in the one day, Mr Somprasong noted.

“Patong lifeguards provided first aid, and called a Kusoldham rescue team to take her to the local hospital,” he added.

“I want to thank all our staff for working very well and all relevant officials who took a part in helping yesterday,” Mr Somprasong said.

“And to all tourists, obey the lifeguards when you get in the water please,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Diaper drug drop! Suspect beaten in hospital? Fishing net bounds dead turtle! || August 28
Police investigate death of dive tour boat crewman
Australian Consul-General for Phuket announced
Weather warning re-issued, ramped up as Typhoon Podul fallout to drench large parts of the country
Australian Ambassador honours Phuket lifeguard founder
Chinese arrivals up for the first time since January
Man arrested with 275g of ‘ice’ in diaper drug drop
50kg green sea turtle found dead, bundled in fishing net
Thai-Chinese Property, Aplan Properties to launch Radisson Phuket Mai Khao Beach
Prescription trial set for October
Power outage to affect Kamala
Khao San vendors protest plan to clear stalls
Phuket officials feel the heat over order to prevent water shortages
Phuket home to more than 70,000 migrant workers
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police blitz! Leopard mauls toddler? Gold heist mastermind sought! || August 27

 

Phuket community
Truck driver threatens van driver with spanner in Phuket road rage outburst

More stories from the land of no consequences. Public transport driver probably driving like an a-ho...(Read More)

Phuket officials feel the heat over order to prevent water shortages

The present water situation on Phuket is such, that foreign countries do their citizens a favour to ...(Read More)

Man arrested with 275g of ‘ice’ in diaper drug drop

It's funny, much of the time the drug dealers/mules attract attention by not being professional ...(Read More)

Phuket officials feel the heat over order to prevent water shortages

Seems all the 'top ranking' Phuket Officials are just passively sitting on their hands in Ph...(Read More)

Phuket officials feel the heat over order to prevent water shortages

There is a perfect opportunity here to dig out Ban Neo Reservior to a sensible depth whilst it is vi...(Read More)

Phuket officials feel the heat over order to prevent water shortages

A lot of useless water talks until now. But what so far is actually done to stop on Phuket the serio...(Read More)

Phuket officials feel the heat over order to prevent water shortages

Surely a direct order from the Minister of Interior is all that's needed to solve the shortages....(Read More)

Truck driver threatens van driver with spanner in Phuket road rage outburst

only 2000 baht ? should have been a jail sentence ...(Read More)

Phuket officials feel the heat over order to prevent water shortages

...... but, but, but- 'they' said there were no water shortages. Surely no one has been tel...(Read More)

Region 8 Police blitz nets thousands of suspects, huge drugs haul, targets illegal racers

Wow, wow, wow, such a PR activity of RTP nation wide. May I guess that the next yearly RTP promotion...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party

 