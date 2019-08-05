THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Patong lifeguards perform daring rescue

Patong lifeguards perform daring rescue

PHUKET: Patong lifeguards performed a daring rescue in dangerously swirling strong waves among large rocks at Kalim beach, north of Patong, earlier today (Aug 5).

tourismweathermarineSafety
By The Phuket News

Monday 5 August 2019, 05:42PM

The Patong lifeguard braved being dashed on large rocks at Kalim beach to rescue a man stranded on a rock by the rising tide. Photo: Patong Lifeguard Club

The alarm was raised just after 11am, with lifeguards and rescue workers arriving the rocks at about 11:20am to see a Myanmar man stranded on a large just offshore.

He apparently climbed the rock to go fishing when the tide was out, but did not return to the beach as the tide came in due to the strong waves.

After assessing the danger of a rescue, one lone lifeguard swan out with a rescue board and a lifeline being held by fellow lifeguards on the beach.

After convincing the man to leap from the rock into the water, the lifeguards held onto him as the lifeguards on the beach pulled them both safely back to the sand.

The lifeguard who carried out the rescue and the Myanmar man were both reported as safe.

Patong lifeguards warned people to be careful when climbing onto rocks in or near the surf.

The rocks are slippery and people often slip and hurt themselves, ot they might end up stranded like the man who needed rescuing today, they said in a Facebook post.

