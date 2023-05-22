Patong lifeguards assessed for beach safety

PHUKET: As red flags started flying at beaches on Phuket’s west coast yesterday (May 21), a group of safety experts started a series of inspections of lifeguard stations to assess their readiness to respond to surf emergencies.

By The Phuket News

Monday 22 May 2023, 05:44PM

A haul of discarded fishing nets is brought ashore during the cleanup at Patong Beach today (May 22). Photo: Patong Municipality

The group, a research team from Prince of Songkla University Faculty of Medicine led by Prof Lakkhana Thaikrua, intend to assess Phuket lifeguard’s capabilities to respond to surf rescues and other beach emergencies as part of their initiative to develop a community-based approach to beach safety, explained a report by the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO).

During their inspection yesterday, Prof Lakkhana visited lifeguards at Surin and Bang Tao Beaches.

Lifeguards were questioned about the capabilities to respond to beach and surf emergencies, and their life-saving equipment was also inspected and assessed.

The risks to those in the water were also assessed, said the report.

Today, the team visited Patong Beach to continue their assessment there. Joining the inspection at Patong were officials from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) as well as from Patong Hospital, Vachira Hospital Phuket and Marine Police.

Patong Surf Life Saving today explained that suggestions and recommendations were passed on to the team in the hope of improving essential lifeguard services on the beach.

Ahead of the research team’s visit to Patong Beach today, Patong Municipality carried out a cleanup of the beach, including a haul of discarded fishing nets brought ashore from the beach water just offshore.