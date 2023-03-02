Pro Property Partners
Patong ladyboy arrested for snatch and run

Patong ladyboy arrested for snatch and run

PHUKET: A ladyboy frequenting Bangla Rd has been arrested and charged for the snatch and run of a gold necklace from a British tourist in the early hours of this morning (Mar 2).

patongcrimepolicetourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 2 March 2023, 05:52PM

Photo: Patong Police

Patong patrol police were informed of the theft at around 4:30am, said a report by the Phuket Info Center.

The officers arrived at the scene, in front of the Central shopping mall on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd, to meet the victim, British national Dilan Manish Amin.

Mr Amin explained that a ladyboy had snatched the gold necklace from around his neck and then ran into the bathroom at a nearby bar.

The officers checked the bar bathroom, but the suspect had already left.

Mr Amin then told police that a friend of his had just spotted the thief nearby at the end of Bangla Rd.

The officers moved quickly and had the suspect, Chakri ‘Tan’ Kaew-Akhaad, in custody while still standing on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd.

Mr Amin confirmed to the officers that Tan was the suspect who stole his necklace.

Tan was then “invited” to Patong Police Station and searched. However, officers found no trace of the necklace. The officers then asked Tan to remove her high heels, and they found the gold necklace wrapped in this tissue under Tan’s foot.

That’s when Tan confessed, police said.

Tan has been charged accordingly for the theft, and the necklace was returned to Mr Amin, police reported.

