PHUKET: Areas of Patong, Kata and Karon will have reduced pressure in their mains water supply for a week starting next Monday (Mar 25) which will leave some residents and businesses without water, the Phuket office of the Provincial Waterworks Authority office has announced.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 14 March 2019, 01:04PM

Areas in Patong, Kata and Karon will suffer reduced pressure in the mains water supply from 9am to 5pm from Mar 25-31. Image: PWA

A notice posted by the PWA this morning (Mar 14) explained that works are needed to be carried out on the reverse-osmosis (RO) water-purification plant in between Patong and Karon, from Mar 25-31.

Water pressure in the mains from the plant will be reduced to “low pressure until no flow” 9am to 5pm during those days, the announcement added.

The affected areas were described as Patong, Kata and Karon, but no specific areas in the three major beach tourist towns were identified.

Meanwhile, the PWA has announced that the PWA office at the Klong Kata reservoir in Chalong will be closed from midday Friday, Mar 29, as a new computer system is installed in that office.

Water payments and other services will cease from 11:30am on Mar 29. Normal service will resume on Apr 1, the PWA explained.

“We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA statement said.

For more information, call the PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or the PWA hotline 1662.