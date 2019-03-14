THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Patong, Kata, Karon to face week-long daily water outages

PHUKET: Areas of Patong, Kata and Karon will have reduced pressure in their mains water supply for a week starting next Monday (Mar 25) which will leave some residents and businesses without water, the Phuket office of the Provincial Waterworks Authority office has announced.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 14 March 2019, 01:04PM

Areas in Patong, Kata and Karon will suffer reduced pressure in the mains water supply from 9am to 5pm from Mar 25-31. Image: PWA

Areas in Patong, Kata and Karon will suffer reduced pressure in the mains water supply from 9am to 5pm from Mar 25-31. Image: PWA

Areas in Patong, Kata and Karon will suffer reduced pressure in the mains water supply from 9am to 5pm from Mar 25-31. Image: PWA

Areas in Patong, Kata and Karon will suffer reduced pressure in the mains water supply from 9am to 5pm from Mar 25-31. Image: PWA

Meanwhile, the PWA has announced that the PWA office at the Klong Kata reservoir in Chalong will be closed from midday Friday, Mar 29, as a new computer system is installed in that office.

Meanwhile, the PWA has announced that the PWA office at the Klong Kata reservoir in Chalong will be closed from midday Friday, Mar 29, as a new computer system is installed in that office.

A notice posted by the PWA this morning (Mar 14) explained that works are needed to be carried out on the reverse-osmosis (RO) water-purification plant in between Patong and Karon, from Mar 25-31.

Water pressure in the mains from the plant will be reduced to “low pressure until no flow” 9am to 5pm during those days, the announcement added.

The affected areas were described as Patong, Kata and Karon, but no specific areas in the three major beach tourist towns were identified.

Meanwhile, the PWA has announced that the PWA office at the Klong Kata reservoir in Chalong will be closed from midday Friday, Mar 29, as a new computer system is installed in that office.

Water payments and other services will cease from 11:30am on Mar 29. Normal service will resume on Apr 1, the PWA explained.

“We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA statement said.

For more information, call the PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or the PWA hotline 1662.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Baby elephants at shopping plaza raise concerns
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bombers disguised as women? Tourist quota at Similans! Where is the accused murderer? || March 14
Court gives Similan Islands green light to limit visitors
Phuket police wait as Greek murder suspect remains at large abroad
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Baby drowns! Worst air pollution in world? Kamala’s sewage solution? || March 13
Phuket, Andaman coast issued ‘Summer Storm Warning’
Kamala to get B58mn wastewater plant
Scheduled blackout for Baan Manik, Thalang
Phuket police mobilise in pre-election security campaign
British motorcyclist dies in Rawai crash
‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Questionable planes in the air? ’No security fears’ in Phuket! Transgender beauty queen! || March 12
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Crash leaves bike hanging! Molesting a hospital patient? Bombs over Southern Thailand!|| March 11
 ‘No security fears in Phuket,’ says island’s Army chief
New pickup smashes parked cars and power pole

 

Phuket community
‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision

Why should charges even be considered against the truck driver HE was going the right way. Ghost Ri...(Read More)

‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision

Seeing everyday uneducated ignorant motorbikes and motorbike sidecar drivers approving on the wrong ...(Read More)

Phuket police mobilise in pre-election security campaign

Hope coming days we also will read in Thai press about the 'World Freedom Day' on March 14th...(Read More)

New pickup smashes parked cars and power pole

One person certainly "drunk" was the reporter.. "new" pick up... no way... recen...(Read More)

‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision

Som nam na. I feel bad for the deceased's parents and family, but he got what he asked for. Pe...(Read More)

‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision

A ghost rider is a ghost rider. Nothing to comment on that. Just that the correct car driver has a l...(Read More)

Phuket among provinces to be transformed into ‘smart city’

Oh boy, well, at least you didn't use the word 'hub' in the story. How about trying to ...(Read More)

‘Ghost rider’ dies after Koh Kaew collision

It's amazing that the story is completely different in "The Thaiger" than here....(Read More)

Motorbike hangs 10m above ground after crash

Hahaha, one must see the photo to believe it. But now serious, the RTP decision ( contradictory thai...(Read More)

New pickup smashes parked cars and power pole

IF they are going to ban riding in the rear of pickups they will need to start with the Tuk TUks whi...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
QSI Food Competition 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
777 Beach Condo
Sunday Brunch Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 