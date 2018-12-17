The water supply will be affected from 9am to 5pm due to repairs and maintenance to the Reverse-Osmosis (RO) water-treatment plant located along the road joining Karon and Patong, the PWA explained in its announcement.
The RO plant supplies much of the mains water supply to Karon and large areas at the southern end of Patong.
“Please collect any water you require. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs,”the PWA statement said.
“We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for an inconvenience,” it added.
For more information, call the Phuket PWA at 076-319173, 082-7901634 or the PWA call centre at 1662.
