Patong, Karon to be hit by water-supply outage throughout Christmas

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in “the whole of Patong and Karon” from tomorrow (Dec 18) through to Boxing Day, next Wednesday (Dec 26).

construction

By The Phuket News

Monday 17 December 2018, 05:32PM

The notice warned that ’all of Patong and Karon’ will be affected. Image: PWA

The water supply will be affected from 9am to 5pm due to repairs and maintenance to the Reverse-Osmosis (RO) water-treatment plant located along the road joining Karon and Patong, the PWA explained in its announcement. The RO plant supplies much of the mains water supply to Karon and large areas at the southern end of Patong. “Please collect any water you require. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs,”the PWA statement said. “We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for an inconvenience,” it added. For more information, call the Phuket PWA at 076-319173, 082-7901634 or the PWA call centre at 1662.