Patong, Karon, Kata to suffer week-long daily mains water-supply outages

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be affected in parts of Patong, Karon and Kata from next Friday (Nov 15) to Saturday (Nov 23) while maintenance work is carried out at the reverse-osmosis plant between Patong and Karon.



By The Phuket News

Friday 8 November 2019, 10:55AM

Image: PWA

The areas to be affected by the water outages, each day from 9am to 4pm, are parts of Patong, Karon, and Kata.

People in elevated areas may be subjected to greatly reduced water pressure, or no running water at all, during the specified hours, noted the announcement.

The PWA urged people in affected areas to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.