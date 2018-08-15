PHUKET: The main popular tourism Phuket beach areas of Patong, Karon and Kata will be affected by power and mains water supply outages tomorrow (Aug 16) as the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) installs a new mains cable connection serving the areas.

tourismconstruction

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 August 2018, 05:54PM

A map of the affected area provided by the PEA today. Image: PEA

The main popular Phuket beach areas of Patong, Karon and Kata will be affected by the outages tomorrow (Aug 16). Photo: The Phuket News / file

The power will be shutoff from 9am to 5pm as a safety precaution while workers “improve” the 33kV mains cable, the Patong PEA office announced today (Aug 15).

The areas affected include from Phuket Simon Cabaret on Sirirat Rd at the southern end of Patong to The Front Village resort on Soi Kata 24, in Kata.

“Please, strictly do not perform any work on your electrical systems wheil the work is being carried out because the electricity supply may be switched back on before the scheduled time,” the PEA warned.

However, it added, “The power outage will extend as long as necessary. We will restore power supply as soon as possible.

“Please be informed and we apologise for any inconvenience,” the notice added, urging any persons with queries to call the Patong PEA at 076-345574.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) has warned that as a consequence of the mains power outage, the PWA will not have power supply for the pumphouses that serve the water mains that supply the same areas in Paton, Karon and Kata.

Hence the PWA today warned that water supply to those areas will be affected from 8am to 5pm tomorrow (Aug 16).

For more information call the PWA call centre on 1662.