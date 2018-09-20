THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Patong, Karon face week-long water-supply outages

PHUKET: Residents and business in areas of Patong and Karon will be subjected to mains water supply outages over six days starting this weekend as work is carried out on the reverse-osmosis water-treatment plant between the two tourism towns on Phuket’s west coast.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 September 2018, 09:40AM

Areas of Patong and Karon will be affected by the mains water-supply outages. Image: PWA

The outages will be from 9am to 5pm each from this Sunday (Sept 23) through the following Saturday (Sept 29), The Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced.

“Please collect any water you require. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs.

“We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for an inconvenience,” the PWA said in its statement posted yesterday.

For more information, call the Phuket PWA at 076-319173, 082-7901634 or the PWA hotline at 1662.

 

 

