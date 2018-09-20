The outages will be from 9am to 5pm each from this Sunday (Sept 23) through the following Saturday (Sept 29), The Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced.
“Please collect any water you require. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs.
“We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for an inconvenience,” the PWA said in its statement posted yesterday.
For more information, call the Phuket PWA at 076-319173, 082-7901634 or the PWA hotline at 1662.
