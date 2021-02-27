Patong jet-skis cleared for compliance

PHUKET: A check on jet-ski operators at Patong Beach yesterday (Feb 26) found no irregularities, the regional office of the Marine Department, based in Phuket, has announced.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The check came at the order of Nachaphong Pranit, Director of Phang Nga Marine Department office, and who is currently serving as Acting Director of the regional Marine Department office, based in Phuket.

The officers confirmed that the jet-skis offered were legally registered and covered by the mandatory insurance, and the officers checked that the operators used the standard rental agreements when renting out the jet-skis.

Rental prices must be clearly shown and operators must conduct basic safety training to people who rent jet-skis before being allowed to operate the vessels alone, Mr Nachaphong said.

“Life jackets must be put on before using the vessel, for example, and our officers emphasised that jet-ski operators must implement COVID-19 screening measures under the New Normal guidelines issued by Phuket health officials,” he added.

Mr Nachaphong said that the checks were being conducted in order to build confidence in safety among tourists who travel to Phuket during their holidays.

“Officers from the Phuket office of the Marine Department will conduct random checks in every area,” Mr Nachaphong said.

“If any violations are found, the highest legal proceedings will be taken,” he warned.

“Therefore, we remind operators with jet-skis that are no longer fully legally registered to proceed with the renewal of the license and have their jet-skis inspected to make sure they are ready to use, and make sure the jet-skis are covered by Insurance Act as well,” he said.